Names of 16 villagers with voter IDs missing on electoral roll, Andhra High Court steps in

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to verify the applications of 16 residents of Katiganikalva village in Anantapur district, aged 22 to 77, whose names went missing from the voters’ list despite having voter ID cards. The residents said their names were deleted without notice after appearing in the electoral roll until 2025. With panchayat polls approaching, they moved the court seeking inclusion of their names before the election notification.

Justice Kiranmayee Mandava was hearing a petition filed by the 16 residents against the Andhra Pradesh government, the SEC and other authorities, seeking directions for the inclusion of their names in the electoral roll to be published for the upcoming gram panchayat elections. The Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections are scheduled in three phases on November 26, 29 and December 2, 2026.

“The respondent Number 2 (SEC) is directed to verify and pass orders for publication of the names of the petitioners in the electoral roll as expeditiously as possible before issuing the election notification for Gram Panchayats,” the court said on November 5.

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The petitioners told the court that their names had appeared in the electoral roll of Katiganikalva village until 2025 but were deleted later without notice. They said that despite submitting fresh applications and receiving Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), their names continued to be missing from the village voters’ list.

Cut-off date in February

According to the petition, the residents discovered that their names had been deleted from the electoral roll and immediately approached the authorities. They submitted applications in the prescribed Form VI for adding their names to the electoral roll. The petitioners told the court that their applications were processed and EPIC cards were also generated.

Justice Kiranmayee Mandava directed the SEC to verify the residents’ applications and pass orders for publication of their names in the electoral roll. Justice Kiranmayee Mandava directed the SEC to verify the residents’ applications and pass orders for publication of their names in the electoral roll.

However, despite completing the application process and receiving their identity cards, their names still did not reflect in the electoral roll. On enquiry, they were informed that February 6, 2026, was the cut-off date and that entries made and reflected in the electoral roll up to that date would be considered while publishing the photo electoral rolls.

The residents approached the high court, apprehending that gram panchayat elections could be notified at any time and that their names might not feature in the electoral roll published for the polls.

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They sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that their names were included in the electoral roll before the poll notification was issued. The petition thus raised the issue of their applications remaining unresolved in the village electoral roll despite the generation of their voter identity cards.

AP Panchayat Raj Act

The high court examined the proviso to Section 11 of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, which deals with changes to electoral rolls. The provision specifically states that any amendment, transposition or deletion of an entry in the electoral roll, or inclusion of names in the electoral roll, can be carried out up to the date of the election notification.

It further provides that any names included through this process must be added to the part of the electoral roll relating to the last ward of the gram panchayat. Taking note of this legal provision, the court also considered the status of the applications submitted by the 16 residents along with their writ petition.

SEC told to act before notification

Considering the above, the court directed the SEC to verify the residents’ applications and pass orders for publication of their names in the roll. It specifically directed the commission to complete the exercise as expeditiously as possible and before the election notification for gram panchayats was issued.

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The court did not itself declare that all 16 residents were automatically entitled to inclusion or order their unconditional addition to the electoral roll. Instead, it required the commission to verify their applications and take appropriate decisions on publication of their names within the timeframe indicated in the order.