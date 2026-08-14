‘Students have right to protest, don’t interfere’: CJI on Bar Council ‘ban’

CJI Surya Kant has expressed his displeasure over Bar Council of India's decision against NALSAR graduates (File photo).

The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure over a Bar Council of India circular, banning the enrolment of the 2026 batch graduates of NALSAR University of Law as advocates.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said students have a right to protest and that the BCI has no business stopping them.

What is the NALSAR protest controversy?

The controversy started from a campaign started by around 450 out of NALSAR’s 1,400 students against inviting CJI Surya Kant to the convocation. The protest follows oral remarks made by the CJI last month while hearing a petition alleging police excesses during the NEET protests in Delhi, where he reportedly remarked, “Please don’t waste our time. We don’t have time to watch these videos.”