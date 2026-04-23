Mussoorie’s ‘illegal hill construction’ under Uttarakhand HC lens as PIL flags quake risks

Following an urgent application in a public interest litigation flagging illegal construction in Mussoorie in contravention of bylaws and regulations, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to file a reply in three weeks.

The application, filed by environmentalist Reenu Paul, comes after the matter in the PIL, which had sought directions to stop construction on natural slopes higher than 30 degrees, was not listed since August 2024.

The court had directed the state respondents to file the counter affidavit within six weeks. “That the urgency in the present matter is that despite specific orders of this Hon’ble Court directing all concerned authorities to ensure a strict enforcement of the 2015 Amendments, till date no concrete actions have been taken and such illegal constructions still exist,” the application said.