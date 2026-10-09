Munnar hotel cancels confirmed booking, family forced to return home, wins Rs 40,000

A Kerala consumer commission has directed a hotel and travel booking platform to pay Rs 40,000 to a man who travelled to Munnar with his family after booking two hotel rooms, to a man who travelled to Munnar with his family after booking two hotel rooms, only to find on arrival that the reservation had been cancelled. The family was ultimately compelled to return home without staying at the hotel.

Although the booking amount was later refunded, the commission held that a family travelling to a hill station and arriving without the accommodation which had already been confirmed is naturally exposed to substantial inconvenience, anxiety and hardship.

President C T Sabu, along with member Ram Mohan R, of the Thrissur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission allowed the man’s complaint, observing that a customer who has travelled to a destination on the strength of a confirmed booking cannot reasonably be expected to find alternative accommodation independently upon arrival.

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“The subsequent refund of the booking amount also does not, by itself, wipe out the deficiency already committed. Refund restores the amount paid by the consumer; it does not necessarily compensate the consumer for the inconvenience, hardship and mental agony caused by failure to honour a confirmed accommodation,” the September 30 order read.

Reservation cancelled without intimation

The man caliemd that he booked 2 hotel rooms through the booking platform on October 2, 2016 and for his stay from October 9, 2016 to October 10, 2017 in Munnar. He paid Rs 15,553 for each room, and both bookings were confirmed.

The complainant stated that he, along with his family, began the journey to Munnar in the early hours of October 9, 2016. However, on reaching the hotel, he was denied accommodation.

According to him, no valid or sufficient reason for the denial was communicated at the time. He alleged that he and his family faced considerable inconvenience, hardship and mental agony in the unfamiliar and cold surroundings of Munnar and were ultimately compelled to return home.

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He added that although the booking amount was subsequently refunded, it did not compensate the family for the inconvenience and mental agony suffered. Aggrieved, he approached the commission seeking Rs 30,000 as compensation and litigation costs. Advocate P Sathiskumar represented him before the commission.

Hotel’s defence

The hotel, through its advocate Vibin T, admitted that the man had made a booking through the e-commerce website but disputed the complainant’s alleged arrival at the hotel on the relevant date. The lawyer also submitted that the booking had been cancelled owing to electrical problems which occurred during the previous night and that the fact of cancellation was communicated to the e-commerce website in advance. It was also argued that the hotel refunded the amount paid by the complainant later.

E-commerce website’s defence

The e-commerce website, through advocate T P Saju, submitted that the cancellation was effected by the hotel and hence there was no deficiency in service on its part. They also stated that they came to know about the cancellation only through the complainant.

They further submitted that the complainant was advised to obtain alternative accommodation costing up to Rs 20,000 per room with an assurance that the difference in amount would be refunded. It was also stated that a voucher of Rs 3,000 was offered to the complainant. However, the lawyer added that the complainant declined the said offers and preferred a refund of the booking amount.

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‘Consumer can’t search accommodation’

The commission pointed out that a platform facilitating a confirmed booking must exercise reasonable care when the hotel fails to provide the promised accommodation, particularly when the customer has already travelled to an unfamiliar destination.

“The complainant cannot reasonably be expected, after undertaking the journey on the strength of the confirmed reservation, to independently search for a suitable accommodation upon reaching the destination, particularly when the original booking had been confirmed through the platform,” it added.

The commission held that a confirmed reservation amounts to an undertaking to provide accommodation. “The failure to honour that undertaking, coupled with the absence of satisfactory proof of timely cancellation and communication, amounts to deficiency in service on the part of the 1st opposite party (hotel),” it observed.

Accordingly, the commission ordered the hotel to pay the complainant Rs 25,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and the resulting inconvenience, hardship and mental agony. The e-commerce website was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the respective deficiency in service.

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Observing that the complainant had been compelled to approach the commission for relief that could have been avoided if the booking had been honoured or timely alternative arrangements had been made, it also directed the hotel and booking platform to jointly and severally pay the complainant Rs.10,000 towards costs of litigation.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that refunding the booking amount does not absolve a hotel or an online booking platform of responsibility for failing to honour a confirmed reservation.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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