No relief for BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu in honey-trap case: Bengaluru court rejects closure report, orders fresh probe

In a setback for Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Naidu, a special court in Bengaluru has rejected the closure report filed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a high-profile honey-trap and murder conspiracy case.

The February 26 decision by the special court for elected representatives, ordering a re-investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) SIT, keeps the heat on the Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA, who has been battling a series of criminal allegations.

The case originates from November 2024, when Janata Dal (Secular) functionary M Narayanaswamy of Laggere, Nandini Layout, filed a complaint alleging that Naidu and others, including three women, had conspired to frame him and his wife Manjula in honey-trap cases and were plotting to murder them.