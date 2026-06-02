Municipality must keep footpaths free for pedestrians, says court, directs cafe to remove van

The Calcutta High Court noted that the municipal authorities had already examined the issue and directed removal of the encroachment. (AI-generated image)

The Calcutta High Court recently refused to interfere with a demolition notice issued against an Asansol-based cafe, holding that payment of licence fees for parking cannot legitimise encroachment on public land or override the municipality’s duty to keep footpaths free for pedestrians.

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury was hearing a petition filed by Hindustan Cake Walk Café and Sweets, which challenged directions issued by the Asansol Municipal Corporation to remove a van allegedly being used for cooking and business activities on a portion of the footpath.

“There cannot be any estoppel against the municipality to make the footpath and the government land encroachment-free. The municipality cannot be compelled to perform its promise in the form of grant of licence for parking on the footpath and public land when the same seeks to interfere with free pedestrian movement. Estoppel thus must yield to equity for larger public interest; it demands,” the May 21 order read.