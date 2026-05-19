It was noticed in CCTV camera footage that while printing of question papers was ongoing at the examination control room, Indap secretly took photographs of the question papers on his phone between April 13-April 15. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a temporary peon of the Mumbai University, accused of leaking B Com Semester VI question papers at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) last month.
The court noted that such leaks do great damage to the education and merits of students.
“The prosecution had relied on the CCTV footage from the CCTV system installed in the CDOE building, which showed this accused has used his mobile to take photographs of question papers. The offence is very serious. Such leakage in the examination papers has great damage to the education and the merits of the student,” the court said in its order on Tuesday.
It said that there is a necessity of full investigation of the offence, all persons who are involved in the offence are established.
“There is a necessity to know how many students have used this leak and how they contacted this accused and for doing this investigation, custodial interrogation is necessary,” the court said.
The court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of 36-year-old Sudesh Indap.
A complaint was filed in April by a professor of the University, that it was noticed in CCTV camera footage that while printing of question papers was ongoing at the examination control room, Indap secretly took photographs of the question papers on his phone between April 13-April 15.
An investigation was conducted internally and a committee found that Indap had forwarded the papers to others for financial gains.
Story continues below this ad
An FIR was filed at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station on sections related to criminal breach of trust of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and relevant sections of theMaharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act.
Indap had said that he was falsely implicated and pointed to the delay in filing of the FIR. The police opposed his plea stating that there is a possibility of involvement of other accused.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor.
Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More