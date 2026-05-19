B Com paper leak: Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of MU temporary peon

It was noticed in CCTV camera footage that while printing of question papers was ongoing at the examination control room, Indap secretly took photographs of the question papers on his phone between April 13-April 15. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A sessions court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a temporary peon of the Mumbai University, accused of leaking B Com Semester VI question papers at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) last month.

The court noted that such leaks do great damage to the education and merits of students.

“The prosecution had relied on the CCTV footage from the CCTV system installed in the CDOE building, which showed this accused has used his mobile to take photographs of question papers. The offence is very serious. Such leakage in the examination papers has great damage to the education and the merits of the student,” the court said in its order on Tuesday.