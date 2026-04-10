2011 Mumbai triple blasts case: Court grants bail to two accused in jail for 15 years

Noting that they had spent nearly 15 years in jail, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to two accused — Naquee Ahmed Shaikh and Haroon Naik — in the Mumbai triple blasts case on Friday.

“The applicants have been in judicial custody for approximately 15 years. Although 203 witnesses have been examined, more than 100 witnesses are yet to be examined. Even with expeditious conduct of trial, it is likely to take considerable time for completion,” special judge S R Navander said. The court directed their release on executing a bond of Rs 1 lakh with solvent sureties.

Three blasts had taken place on July 13, 2011, at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar, causing 27 deaths and injuring 127. The arrests were made by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which claimed the involvement of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Charges were framed in the case only in 2019 with the trial eventually beginning in 2023. So far, 203 witnesses have been examined.