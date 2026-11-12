Interior designer to pay Mumbai man Rs 73 lakh as modular kitchen shutter falls on wife

A Mumbai Consumer Commission has directed an interior design company to pay over Rs 73 lakh to a Goregaon resident for home renovation after finding that, due to “gross negligence and hazardous workmanship exhibited” by the company, a kitchen shutter fell on the complainant’s wife. Noting that inferior material was being used instead of the premium material promised, the project was delayed, and the electrical wires were left exposed in the apartment, the commission expressed “deep shock and dismay”.

The President, Poonam V Maharishi and member Nisha Amol Chavhan observed that the company had miserably failed to deliver the contracted services in a workmanlike manner, utilised substandard materials, caused severe mental trauma, and forced the family to reside in an incomplete and hazardous apartment.

“The complainant is certainly entitled to a full refund of the amount paid towards the deficient services, alongside reasonable interest, compensation, and costs,” the bench added in its order.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Taking note of the evidence produced by the complainant, the commission, in its November 5 order, said, “In the absence of any defence or explanation from the Opposite Party, all assertions regarding substandard work, financial loss, and mental trauma stand legally proven, warranting strict intervention by this commission.”

The order further said, “The record evidences severe safety breaches, including uninsulated live electrical wires left exposed behind bed panels, posing a life-threatening hazard to the Complainant’s children and elderly family members,” and ordered that the compensation for mental agony and litigation costs be “quantified reasonably commensurate with the harassment suffered.”

Renovation turned into a series of hazardous incidents

It is the case of the complainant that he engaged the services of a company for interior design and renovation work of his residential flat situated at Goregaon West, Mumbai, paying a total consideration of Rs 71.62 lakh. The complainant submitted that, as per the initial contract and representations made by the company’s senior representatives, the project was to be completed within a time-bound schedule of 90 to 120 days, with an original completion/handover date of July, 1, 2024, which was subsequently extended to September 1, 2024.

Despite making substantial advance payments totalling Rs. 71.62 lakh, the company failed to adhere to timelines, changed project designers frequently without notice, utilised substandard and inferior materials such as low-grade plywood and inferior “Infiniti” shutters instead of the promised “Regalia” range, and left the project incomplete.

Story continues below this ad

Furthermore, he alleged that critical safety hazards were created, such as live electrical wires left uninsulated behind bed panels, and an incident on January 2, 2025, where a kitchen shutter fell directly onto the complainant’s wife’s head due to faulty installation.

Being aggrieved by the endless delays, substandard workmanship, mental agony, and unresponsiveness of the company, the complainant issued a legal notice dated December 5, 2024 and subsequently approached this commission seeking a refund of the entire amount paid along with interest, compensation for mental agony, and litigation costs.

After admission of the complaint, notices were issued to the company but not duly served. Afterwards, notice was issued through paper publication. However, despite service of notice in newspapers, none appeared for the company on the scheduled date. Consequently, as per order dated July 30, 2025, the matter was ordered to proceed ex-parte against the company.

Company found negligent

The commission noted that a heavy kitchen shutter collapsed directly onto the complainant’s wife’s head. Leaving a residential premises in such a dangerous, unfinished, and structurally compromised state represents the epitome of negligence and deficiency in service.

Story continues below this ad

The commission directed the company to refund the principal amount of Rs 71.62 lakh to the complainant, along with simple interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum calculated from September 1, 2024 until the date of actual realisation. The company is further directed to pay an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant as compensation towards severe mental agony, physical harassment, and safety risks caused. The commission also directed the company to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 to the complainant towards the cost of litigation.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that a company engaged in deceptive trade practices to extract funds by promising premium, high-grade materials and branded products, and substituted these with inferior, low-grade alternatives; such a bait-and-switch tactic constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as it misleads consumers regarding the standard, quality, and grade of services and goods promised.

Don’t miss out on these stories

Railway parking staff demand Rs 20 from man picking up parents, panel orders Rs 13,000

Car stolen, claim rejected over keys left in ignition, insurer liable to pay Rs 4.25 lakh

Story continues below this ad

Rs 10 parking fee dispute ends in Rs 22 lakh penalty for hospital, contractor