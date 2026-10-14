Mumbai housing society wins 24-year battle, MHADA ordered to refund Rs 1.22 crore

The National Consumer Commission has directed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to refund Rs 1.22 crore to a Mumbai housing society, more than 24 years after a land lease agreement triggered a dispute over construction costs. The commission also rejected a demand for Rs 4.68 crore, largely towards interest, ruling that the authority could not unilaterally revise the agreed financial terms in this case.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission presiding member Dr Inder Jit Singh and member Shashi Nandkeolyar were hearing a complaint filed by Meera Cooperative Housing Society against MHADA and the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board. The dispute concerned a plot in Oshiwara, Mumbai, where the society was required to construct a municipal market and hand it over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) free of cost.

“Their conduct amounts to gross deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice,” the commission said on October 8, referring to the authorities’ decision to revise the construction cost in the housing society after the lease arrangement had been finalised and impose additional financial liability on that basis.

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The housing society had sought land in May 2000 to build homes for its members. The dispute arose over whether the cost of constructing the municipal market should be adjusted against the premium payable for the plot.

How dispute began

In a report submitted to the Maharashtra government on September 11, 2000, the authorities recommended a land premium of Rs 3,226 per square metre and a construction cost of Rs 15,488 per square metre for the market.

The allotment terms later changed. A letter dated June 20, 2002, fixed the land premium at Rs 7,350 per square metre. Another letter, issued on June 28, calculated the provisional construction cost at Rs 13,000 per square metre and took it into account while calculating the net premium payable. The lease deed was executed on June 29, 2002, for 30 years. The society maintained that the financial arrangement had been settled and could not subsequently be changed unilaterally.

On October 1, 2002, the authorities rejected the proposed adjustment of construction costs against the land premium and demanded an additional amount. On March 15, 2004, they revised the construction rate to Rs 8,608 per square metre and demanded Rs 1,09,50,015.

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The society protested on August 6, 2004, and handed over the completed municipal market to the BMC on May 13, 2005. In January 2016, the authorities demanded Rs 5,21,98,591, including interest and other charges. The society paid Rs 1,09,50,015 on February 11, 2016, under protest. On March 29, 2017, the authorities demanded a further Rs 4,68,17,134.

Why commission rejected demand

The authorities argued that the Rs 13,000-per-square-metre construction rate was provisional and that the lease deed did not expressly mention it. They also maintained that a subsequent policy resolution justified the revised calculation and that the society’s payment indicated acceptance of the demand.

The commission rejected these arguments after examining the lease deed and the allotment correspondence. It found that the agreement did not authorise the authorities to unilaterally revise the rates or impose the disputed additional liability. It also held that the subsequent policy resolution could not retrospectively alter the financial terms of this concluded agreement.

The commission rejected the objection that the society was not a consumer, relying on a Supreme Court ruling recognising that statutory authorities providing land development and housing-related services can fall within consumer protection law. It also rejected objections concerning limitation and the absence of prior statutory notice, considering the history of correspondence between the parties.

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The commission directed the authorities to refund Rs 1,09,50,015 paid under protest and Rs 12,79,084 erroneously included towards ground rent despite being capitalised in the calculation. The two amounts total Rs 1,22,29,099, or approximately Rs 1.22 crore.

Both refunds will carry simple interest at 6 per cent per annum from their respective payment dates until the actual refund. The authorities must comply within two months. If they fail to do so, the amounts payable at the end of that period will carry interest at 9 per cent per annum until payment.

Takeaway

Housing authorities cannot unilaterally change agreed financial terms. Preserve agreements and payment records, and challenge disputed demands through the appropriate forum.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact consumer helpline in their respective states or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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