Rs 33 lakh spent on child’s cancer treatment, denied insurance claim, man wins Rs 20 lakh

The commission said using a minor childhood developmental issue to avoid paying a genuine insurance claim during a family's medical crisis amounted to an unfair trade practice. (Image generated using AI)

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a private insurance company to pay Rs 20 lakh to a man whose son died of blood cancer and was reportedly refused the money over the child’s “speech delay” during his developing years. The commission called the action of the insurance company “arbitrary” and “legally untenable”.

Presiding Member Poonam V Maharshi and Member Dr Nisha Amol Chavhan were hearing a complaint filed by a doctor against Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited over the rejection of his insurance claim and cancellation of his family’s medi-claim policy.

“The grounds on which the Insurance Company repudiated the Complainant’s initial claim and unilaterally terminated the medical policy are completely arbitrary, legally untenable, and malicious. The Opposite Parties (Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Limited) have placed primary reliance on the non-disclosure of a temporary ‘speech delay’ in the child’s early developmental years to claim a breach of the utmost good faith doctrine,” the commission held on July 2.