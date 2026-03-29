‘Rs 14,000 crore public loss’: Court orders action against ex-DGP, others for MHADA probe failure

Earlier this month, the court observed that police officers showed “utter disregard to mandate of law”, and disobeyed law regulating investigation procedures, causing “prejudice to complainant and public at large”. (File Photo)

A sessions court in Mumbai recently directed the magistrate to initiate proceedings against former Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Mathur and other officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for not registering an FIR against MHADA officials.

The complaint was against CEO of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and other officials in June 2016, for allegedly failing to take action against nearly 389 developers, who have not surrendered surplus saleable area of over 1.37 lakh square metres (over 33 acres), resulting in alleged wrongful loss of Rs 14,000 crore to the public exchequer.

Earlier this month, the court observed that police officers showed “utter disregard to mandate of law”, and disobeyed law regulating investigation procedures, causing “prejudice to complainant and public at large”.