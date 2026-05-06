Mumbai court denies bail to agent who activated over 100 SIM cards for overseas cyber fraud

A session court in Mumbai Monday rejected the bail plea of a 42-year-old point-of-sale agent of a telecom company, allegedly linked to fraudulently activating over 100 SIM cards traced to Southeast Asian roaming networks for cyber fraud.

Mohammed Sultan was arrested along with other accused by the cyber police in Mumbai in March. The allegations against him are that, as a telecom agent, he had access to the details of the Aadhaar cards of customers based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These were allegedly used in customer-acquisition forms in Mumbai to obtain a second SIM card using the same personal details. The police claimed that he activated two SIM cards for every customer request, which he then sold to another co-accused for Rs 500 per SIM.