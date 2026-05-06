Mumbai court denies bail to agent who activated over 100 SIM cards for overseas cyber fraud

A session court in Mumbai Monday rejected the bail plea of a 42-year-old point-of-sale agent of a telecom company, allegedly linked to fraudulently activating over 100 SIM cards traced to Southeast Asian roaming networks for cyber fraud.
Mohammed Sultan was arrested along with other accused by the cyber police in Mumbai in March. The allegations against him are that, as a telecom agent, he had access to the details of the Aadhaar cards of customers based in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. These were allegedly used in customer-acquisition forms in Mumbai to obtain a second SIM card using the same personal details. The police claimed that he activated two SIM cards for every customer request, which he then sold to another co-accused for Rs 500 per SIM.
“The allegations involve the fraudulent activation of over 100 SIM cards using forged address proofs. These SIM cards have been traced to Southeast Asian roaming networks and are directly linked to cyber fraud reports on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). There is alleged digital trail of payments (Rs 90,0000) received by the applicant from the co-accused,” Additional Sessions Judge B Y Phad said.
Sultan, in his plea, had said that the probe was completed as it was largely documentary and there was no recovery to be made from him, so his further custody was not needed. He had also submitted that the allegations against him are limited to technical irregularities in accessing SIM cards, and not to the actual commission of cyber fraud.
The police opposed the plea, stating that he had received Rs 90,000 through the illegal procurement of SIM cards, and the probe into the larger syndicate is still ongoing. The police also said that the trail of the SIM cards had led them to Kerala, where they suspected the syndicate had links.
“The investigation is at a critical stage. The link between these SIM cards and the ‘downstream’ criminal activity in Kerala and Southeast Asia needs to be fully unearthed. Considering the organised nature of the crime, the potential threat to public financial security, and the fact that the investigation is currently at a critical stage, the applicant is not entitled to bail at this juncture,” the court said.