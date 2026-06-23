Probe completion no ground for bail in elephant tusk sale case: Mumbai court

The court held that wildlife poaching must be treated on an entirely different footing than regular crimes. (Representational image)

A Mumbai sessions court on Monday denied bail to a 36-year-old man arrested over the illegal sale of elephant tusks, holding that the offence must be treated on an entirely different footing than regular penal crimes.

“Despite the best efforts of the governments across the world, poaching of wildlife in the injured animals is still growing, and some of the endangered species are on the verge of extinction, and therefore, the offences under the said Act need to be looked at seriously, and therefore, the punishment provided is a severe one for deterrent effect,” Additional Sessions Judge Nitin Jivane said.