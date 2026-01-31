Mumbai court bars filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making ‘defamatory’ comments against Salman Khan, family

The actor has sought a permanent injunction and damages to the tune of Rs 9 crore. (Express photo)

While granting interim relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a defamation case, a Mumbai court has restrained filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and various others from making or publishing ‘defamatory’ comments against him and his family.

Judge P G Bhosale passed the ad-interim ex-parte order against Kashyap, Komal Mehru, Khushboo Hazare and others (John Doe) while observing that the right to freedom of speech and expression does not mean that one can use abusive or threatening language against anyone.

“The defamatory statements made by defendant no.1 (Kashyap) and the interview taken by defendants no.2 (Mehru) and 3 (Hazare) needs to be directed to the injuncted from further posting, re-posting, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, re-circulating till the appearance of all the defendants and filing their reply to the notice of motion,” the court said.