Mumbai court bars filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making ‘defamatory’ comments against Salman Khan, family

Judge P G Bhosale observed that the right to freedom of speech and expression does not mean that one can use abusive or threatening language against anyone.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Salman KhanThe actor has sought a permanent injunction and damages to the tune of Rs 9 crore. (Express photo)
While granting interim relief to Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a defamation case, a Mumbai court has restrained filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap and various others from making or publishing ‘defamatory’ comments against him and his family.

Judge P G Bhosale passed the ad-interim ex-parte order against Kashyap, Komal Mehru, Khushboo Hazare and others (John Doe) while observing that the right to freedom of speech and expression does not mean that one can use abusive or threatening language against anyone.

“The defamatory statements made by defendant no.1 (Kashyap) and the interview taken by defendants no.2 (Mehru) and 3 (Hazare) needs to be directed to the injuncted from further posting, re-posting, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, re-circulating till the appearance of all the defendants and filing their reply to the notice of motion,” the court said.

Background

  • Khan had approached the court against various ‘defamatory and derogatory’ remarks made by Kashyap, Mehru and Hazare against the actor and his family members in a video interview on the latter’s youtube channel called “Bollywood Thikana”.
  • It has been alleged that the videos run into 26 episodes between September 2025 to December 2025.
  • According to the suit filed through DSK legal, the actor has highlighted that Kashyap has made ‘grossly defamatory, derogatory, communally provocative and denigrating statements’ in the interview about the actor and his family members, which harm and malign the reputation and goodwill of the actor, before the world.
  • It was alleged that in one of the videos uploaded on the channel “Bollywood Thikana”, the photograph of the actor, has been ‘deliberately’ placed side-by-side with the photograph of Dawood Ibrahim.
  • The plea states that this reference against the actor is juxtaposition and is intended to malign him, lower his reputation and falsely associate him with criminality, underworld and anti-social elements.
  • Khan has alleged that the statements/content are designed to tarnish the reputation that the actor has cultivated over decades.
  • The plea reads that due to the extensive digital reach the videos have been broadcasted to a large and diverse audience, thereby continuously causing serious and irreparable harm to the actor’s reputation, both personally and professionally.
  • It has been alleged that multiple parts/clips and extracts from the said Interviews have been reproduced, shared, reposted and circulated across the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit and Instagram.
  • The plea further adds that the notice sent by the actor through his advocates calling upon the defendants to take down the defamatory statements/contents in the video has not been complied with by the defendants.
  • It was submitted that the sole objective of the three defendants named aforesaid is to ‘threaten and damage the goodwill and reputation’ of the actor and his family before the public to serve their own ‘selfish interests of gaining sensational mileage and publicity’.
  • Khan has contended that a person’s reputation is an inseparable element of an individual’s personality and it cannot be allowed to be tarnished in the name of the right to freedom of speech and expression.
  • The actor has sought a permanent injunction and damages to the tune of Rs 9 crore for the comments made by Kashyap and others against him and his family.
Court’s findings

  • Prima facie these statements are defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting in nature. These statements lower the image of the plaintiff in the eyes of the general public.
  • Nobody can make and nobody should make defamatory statements against anyone’s family. Each individual has his privacy to be protected and image to be protected.
  • The arguments of the counsel for defendant no.1 stating that he has the right to freedom of speech and expression cannot be accepted. The right to freedom of speech and expression doesn’t mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual.

Direction

  • Temporarily restrain the defendants from making, uploading videos, posting, re-posting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, circulating or re-circulating any further defamatory/slanderous contains or making any further defamatory contents, derogatory remarks, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications in relation to the plaintiff or his family on any social media platforms till they appear and file their reply.

The DSK legal team that is representing Khan comprises advocates Parag Khandhar, Chandrima Mitra, Partner, Tapan Radkar, Zara Dhanbhoora besides P D Gandhy

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism.

 

