Multi-pronged actions under consideration to check digital arrest frauds, Centre tells SC

Racing against time to stop digital arrest frauds, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that a series of measures including temporary debit holds on suspicious accounts and application of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 to such offences are under consideration.
In a status report to the top court, which had been monitoring action to combat digital arrest frauds, the Centre said the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted pursuant to SC directions to deal with the issue, had agreed with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framework proposed by the RBI prescribing temporary debit holds on suspicious amounts/accounts to prevent money-mule activities and cyber-enabled fraud, and urged the court to approve the same.
The report submitted by Attorney General R Venkataramani said the 3rd meeting of the IDC was convened under the Chairmanship of Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 12, and discussions were held with major telecom service providers and WhatsApp.
The report said the Department of Telecommunications ought to expedite the notification of the Telecommunications (User Identification) Rules and related Authorisation Rules required for implementation of the Biometric Identity Verification System (BIVS) within three months, and ensure that the technical system for national-level visibility of SIM issuance across operators is implemented within six months thereafter, so that the BIVS-based cross-operator SIM monitoring system becomes operational before December 2026. It urged the SC to issue necessary directions in this regard.
The meeting also discussed measures to ensure accountability of TSPs for compliance by point-of-sale (PoS) vendors, enhancing AI-based fraud detection and monitoring systems, including analytics relating to suspicious calling patterns and SIM usage, and examining feasibility of reducing the blocking timeline for suspicious SIM cards to 2-3 hours, while maintaining due diligence safeguards.