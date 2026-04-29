Multi-pronged actions under consideration to check digital arrest frauds, Centre tells SC

The meeting also discussed measures to ensure accountability of TSPs for compliance by point-of-sale (PoS) vendors. (Image generated using AI).

Racing against time to stop digital arrest frauds, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that a series of measures including temporary debit holds on suspicious accounts and application of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002 to such offences are under consideration.

In a status report to the top court, which had been monitoring action to combat digital arrest frauds, the Centre said the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) constituted pursuant to SC directions to deal with the issue, had agreed with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framework proposed by the RBI prescribing temporary debit holds on suspicious amounts/accounts to prevent money-mule activities and cyber-enabled fraud, and urged the court to approve the same.