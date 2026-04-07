State Co-op Bank case | Discharge pleas by Rohit Pawar, others should be decided on merits: ED to court

As per law, if a predicate offence is closed, the linked case by the ED for alleged money laundering, cannot continue.(Source: File/ enhanced by AI)

After a clean chit to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now told court that the pleas for discharge filed by the accused, including NCP (SP) Rohit Pawar, should be decided on merits.

In a reply filed on Tuesday, the ED said, “…it is requested to the Honourable court that the discharge applications may please be heard and decided on merits and appropriate orders be passed.”

As per law, if a predicate offence is closed, the linked case by the ED for alleged money laundering, cannot continue. On February 27, the special court allowed the closure reports filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in 2020 and 2024, closing the case against all those probed, including former deputy CM late Ajit Pawar and companies linked to his wife and now Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.