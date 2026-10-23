MP High Court orders review of cop’s sacking after brother gets relief in same bribery case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed authorities to reconsider the dismissal of a police constable after finding that he was denied the relief of compulsory retirement granted to his brother under the same disciplinary proceedings, without any valid reason.

Stressing the need for equal treatment under Article 14, Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat said, “The concept of equality as enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution of India embraces the entire realm of State action. It would extend to an individual as well, not only when he is discriminated against in the matter of the exercise of rights, but also in the matter of imposing liability upon him. Equals have to be treated equally even in the matter of executive or administrative action,” the court said on October 13.

The order noted that the doctrine of equality is now regarded as a synonym of fairness in the concept of justice and stands as the most accepted methodology of a governmental action. “The administrative action is to be just on the test of ‘fair play’ and reasonableness,” it held.

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Cop removed after bribery probe

The petitioner was appointed to the post of constable in the special armed forces in 1991. He was removed from service on December 18, 2005, following a departmental inquiry into allegations of demanding and accepting bribes. The proceedings were initiated against him and his brother, who worked as an electrician, following an anonymous complaint against the battalion’s commandant.

The inquiry officer found two charges proved against the petitioner, who challenged his removal through departmental appeals and subsequent representation, but his appeals were dismissed. The petitioner alleged that the inquiry officer was biased against him and that the proceedings were conducted in violation of the principles of natural justice. He also contended that the statements of witnesses contained material discrepancies.

Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat observed that the petitioner was denied fair and equal consideration compared to his brother. Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat observed that the petitioner was denied fair and equal consideration compared to his brother.

The petitioner and his brother later filed a joint mercy petition before the authorities. In an order dated August 4, 2011, the director general of police (DGP) modified one of the brothers’ punishments from dismissal to compulsory retirement. However, the petitioner was denied similar relief on the ground that his mercy petition had already been rejected by the home minister, despite the two having filed a joint petition.

Aggrieved by the differential treatment, the petitioner approached the high court, seeking the quashing of the orders against him, reinstatement in service, back wages, and related benefits.

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Authorities failed to justify differential treatment: Order

The court observed that the petitioner was denied fair and equal consideration compared to his brother, who was granted the relief of compulsory retirement instead of dismissal despite both being proceeded against in the same matter and having filed a joint mercy petition.

The court noted that the authorities had not recorded any distinguishing circumstances to justify denying the petitioner the same relief granted to his brother. “Merely referring to the earlier rejection of the petitioner’s mercy petition, without considering the fact that the subsequent mercy petition was a joint petition filed by both brothers and without recording any distinguishing reason, cannot be said to be a fair and reasonable exercise of discretion,” it held.

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On the petitioner’s allegation of bias against the inquiry officer, the court observed that an officer must act fairly. However, it said there was no need to re-examine the evidence recorded during the departmental inquiry, as the matter could be resolved on the ground of discriminatory treatment in the subsequent consideration of the mercy petition.