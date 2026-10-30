MP High Court reinstates constable removed over cases from his teenage, college years

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a police constable who was removed from service over alleged non-disclosure of two criminal cases in his 2011 recruitment form. The court noted that the cases occurred when he was a “teenager and college student”, and both ended in acquittal years before his recruitment in 2011.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh also took note of his over 10 years of “commendable service” and held that non-disclosure of the past criminal cases cannot automatically justify termination. He was terminated from service in 2022 following disciplinary proceedings.

“The local police stations cleared his verification in 2011, and he rendered over 10 years of commendable service, the impugned suo motu revisional notice dated March 21, 2022, the revisional removal order dated April 4, 2022 and the director general police’s order dated July 4, 2022 are manifestly arbitrary, disproportionate and unsustainable in the eyes of law,” the October 28 order read.

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It also noted that, “the two minor cases occurred when the petitioner (man) was a teenager/college student, both ended in acquittal years prior to his 2011 recruitment.”

Two crimes, acquittal and constable job

The man was born in 1985 and was 17 to 18 years old when the first criminal case was registered against him in early 2003. The second case was registered in August 2006, when he was 20 and serving as his college president. It arose from a dispute at the college. Both cases ended in acquittal.

In 2011, he applied for recruitment as a police constable. In the application form, he answered ‘no’ to a question asking whether any criminal case had been registered against him or whether he had been arrested, prosecuted or convicted.

However, in a later affidavit, he answered ‘yes’ when asked whether he had ever been arrested, prosecuted, detained, bound over, fined or convicted. His police verification was completed in March 2011, and he was appointed as a constable on May 30 that year.

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Justice Vivek Kumar Singh found no fraudulent intent behind the man’s failure to disclose the cases. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh found no fraudulent intent behind the man’s failure to disclose the cases.

The man said he completed his basic training and served the department for over 10 years. In 2017, he also appeared for the recruitment examination for the post of sub-inspector. He cleared the written test, physical test and interview. In the application and verification forms for this recruitment, he disclosed details of both criminal cases and the preventive proceedings.

On November 24, 2021, the superintendent of police removed him from service over the alleged non-disclosure. The man appealed, and the deputy inspector general (DIG) reduced the penalty to withholding one annual increment with cumulative effect.

However, within seven days, the additional director general of police initiated a suo motu review and issued him a show-cause notice. On April 4, 2022, the officer set aside the DIG’s order and restored the constable’s removal from service. Aggrieved, he moved the high court with this plea.

Arguments

The man, through advocate Ayushi Tiwari, argued that the initiation of disciplinary proceedings after an inordinate delay of 10 years and the hasty suo motu revision initiated within seven days of the DIG’s reinstatement order are vitiated by malice in law and fact.

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Deputy Advocate General Shweta Yadav submitted that every candidate selected in the police department is bound to furnish true and complete information regarding his character and antecedents.

Yadav also stressed that even though the man had been acquitted in those cases, the acquittal in one of the cases was based on a compromise and was not a clean or honourable acquittal.

‘10 years of meritorious service’

The court rejected the authorities’ argument that the man could not challenge his removal because he had not challenged the DIG’s order reducing his punishment. It said the argument was “wholly misconceived”.

“An employee who accepts a reduced penalty of stoppage of one increment under an appellate reinstatement order to secure his livelihood and return to duty does not forfeit his right under Article 226 of the Constitution to challenge a subsequent suo motu revisional order that takes away his very employment,” it held.

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The court also found no fraudulent intent behind the man’s failure to disclose the cases. It took note of his explanation that, as a first-time applicant from a rural background, he believed that cases which had ended in acquittal did not need to be disclosed. It also noted that he had voluntarily disclosed details of both cases when applying for the sub-inspector post in 2017.

The court found that the disciplinary proceedings and the revision were carried out “mechanically and arbitrarily” without considering the man’s 10 years of “meritorious” service.

Setting aside the removal order, the court directed the authorities to reinstate him immediately as a police constable. However, it said he would not receive back wages for the period he remained out of service. He would be entitled to notional benefits, with continuity of service.