Madhya Pradesh High Court slams state’s ‘hasty’ appeal in Sagun wood case, asks officials to pay Rs 10,000 from own pockets

The state filed the criminal revision petition before the Madhya Pradesh High Court following the dismissal of an appeal challenging the trial court’s acquittal order. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Criticising the filing of appeals before the wrong forum, and calling it a “big strain on the time and expense of the government and judiciary”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently directed the state to pay Rs 10,000 by getting it from all the officers personally involved in the filing of such a misconceived appeal.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh was hearing the revision petition filed by the state challenging the acquittal of one Jugal Kishore in a case where some units of Sagun wood were allegedly recovered from his possession in December 2006.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh heard the plea on February 12. Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh heard the plea on February 12.

“Filing an appeal blindly without knowing the law is already a big strain on the time and the expenses of the state, as well as the courts. Therefore, this revision is dismissed as not maintainable but subject to payment of the cost of Rs 10,000 to be paid by the state of M.P. through the Forest Range Officer…,” the high court said in its February 12 order.