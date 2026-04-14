‘Protest in favour of Iran doesn’t promote communal enmity’: Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail in Insta reel case

‘It appears that the police have registered an FIR against the applicants even without having sufficient material constituting the alleged offence’

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 14, 2026 04:07 PM IST
madhya pradesh, instagram reel, iran,Quoting directly from the order, the court noted that the FIR was based solely on an Instagram reel. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to two men arrested over an Instagram reel expressing support for Iran, observing that the content amounted to a “protest in favour of a foreign country, Iran,” and did not prima facie promote communal enmity.

The order was passed by Justice Ramkumar Choubey while allowing the first bail application of Wasim Khan and Yousuf Mehafooz, who were in custody since March 8 in a case registered at Kotwali police station in Raisen under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Quoting directly from the order, the court noted that the FIR was based solely on an Instagram reel, and said, “The offence has been registered against the applicants only on the basis of material i.e. reel on Instagram… which clearly shows that none of the content can be said to be promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.”

The court underlined the nature of the expression in the video, stating, “Rather, it is only showing a protest in favour of a foreign country, Iran, which is recently facing War with the United States of America.”

Must Read | Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates: US, Iranian negotiation teams may return to Islamabad for talks this week, says report

The judge also questioned the basis of the police action, recording: “It also appears that the police have registered an FIR against the applicants even without having sufficient material constituting the alleged offence.”

According to the prosecution, the case stemmed from a complaint alleging that the accused appeared in a reel saying, “Iran ka saath dene ja rahe hai… Hindustan ka Musalman na kal dara tha na hum aaj darengey (Going to support Iran. India’s Muslim was not scared yesterday, and he will not be scared today).” The State opposed bail, arguing that “incriminating material” had been uploaded and further evidence could be recovered.

However, the court, without commenting on the merits of the case, allowed the plea and directed that both accused be released on bail upon furnishing personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each with one surety of the like amount, along with compliance with statutory conditions.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 14: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments