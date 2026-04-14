‘Protest in favour of Iran doesn’t promote communal enmity’: Madhya Pradesh High Court grants bail in Insta reel case

Quoting directly from the order, the court noted that the FIR was based solely on an Instagram reel. (File photo)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to two men arrested over an Instagram reel expressing support for Iran, observing that the content amounted to a “protest in favour of a foreign country, Iran,” and did not prima facie promote communal enmity.

The order was passed by Justice Ramkumar Choubey while allowing the first bail application of Wasim Khan and Yousuf Mehafooz, who were in custody since March 8 in a case registered at Kotwali police station in Raisen under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Quoting directly from the order, the court noted that the FIR was based solely on an Instagram reel, and said, “The offence has been registered against the applicants only on the basis of material i.e. reel on Instagram… which clearly shows that none of the content can be said to be promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.”