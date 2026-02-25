‘Married or not, daughter legal heir’: Madhya Pradesh High Court restores ex gratia for district court driver’s only child

The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that pension, gratuity and leave encashment are rights that cannot be deprived without due process of law. (Image is created using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently held that a married daughter of a district court driver, who died during the tenure of service, would be entitled to get ex gratia and leave encashment if she is the only legal heir.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Pradeep Mittal were hearing the plea filed by one Prasanna Namdev, who was provided a compassionate appointment and other benefits post his father’s death, but denied the ex gratia and leave encashment.

The bench said that the purpose of ex gratia is to provide immediate financial relief to the family of the employee.

“We are of the considered opinion that the ex gratia and leave encashment of the deceased employee ought to be paid to his legal heirs without the differential that she is married or not,” the high court said in its February 18 order.