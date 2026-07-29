Punjab resident wins Rs 36,000 after packers ‘refuse’ refund for ‘extra’ amount paid

A consumer body in Punjab has held a packing and moving company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for retaining Rs 26,080 from a customer’s excess payment, and ordered it to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest and Rs 10,000 compensation.

President Naveen Puri and member Prem Singh Salaria of the Hoshiarpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint by Vikalp Singh against Sri Satya Packers and Movers alleging failure to refund the outstanding balance of an excess payment they received during his house shifting. Despite being served with notice, the company neither appeared before the commission nor filed its written version within the statutory period and was proceeded against unilaterally.

“Retaining a consumer’s excess money without lawful justification clearly amounts to a Deficiency in Service and an Unfair Trade Practice. Therefore, the complainant is undeniably entitled to the recovery of his principal balance amount of Rs 26,080,” the commission said on July 8.

The dispute arose after the complainant made a fresh payment for relocation services to obtain a consolidated UPI transaction record required by his employer for reimbursement. Although the company later refunded part of the duplicate payment, it retained Rs 26,080 despite repeated requests and a legal notice, prompting the complainant to approach the consumer forum.

‘Duplicate payment’

According to the complaint, Singh hired Sri Satya Packers and Movers to transport his household goods from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The company issued a bill dated February 15, 2024, for Rs 66,080. Initially, the amount was paid partly in cash and partly through a friend’s UPI account.

However, Singh’s employer required a complete UPI payment receipt from his own account for reimbursement purposes. Following a mutual understanding with the company’s representative, Rajeev Dubey, he transferred the full amount of Rs 66,080 through UPI on March 21, 2024, with the understanding that the earlier payment would be refunded immediately.

However, after receiving the second payment, the company refunded only Rs 40,000, leaving an outstanding balance of Rs 26,080. Despite repeated requests, the amount was not returned. Singh then served a legal notice on September 14, 2024, but received no relief. He eventually approached the consumer commission by filing the complaint on March 20, 2025.

Story continues below this ad

Evidence unchallenged

The commission noted that the complainant relied on the original invoice, UPI transaction receipts confirming the second payment, the legal notice, postal tracking reports, a bank account statement and a supporting affidavit.

It observed that the invoice established the consumer relationship, while the financial transaction records confirmed the successful transfer of Rs 66,080 on March 21, 2024. Since the opposite party (moving company) neither appeared before the commission nor filed any reply or evidence, the complainant’s documentary evidence remained unchallenged.

“The financial transaction records showcase a valid, successful transfer of Rs 66,080 on 21-03-2024. Because the opposite party chose to remain absent and did not file any reply or evidence to rebut these claims, the testimonies and documentation tendered by the complainant stand legally unimpeached and proven,” the commission said.

Apart from seeking the refund, the complainant had claimed Rs 10 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses. The commission, however, found these claims to be excessive and disproportionate to the value of the transaction.

Story continues below this ad

It observed that consumer forums are meant to compensate consumers for actual injury and distress rather than provide punitive windfalls. Accordingly, it decided to award equitable interest, reasonable compensation and moderate litigation-related relief instead.

Refund, compensation ordered

Partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed Sri Satya Packers and Movers to refund the outstanding balance of Rs 26,080 to the complainant. It also ordered the company to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on the amount from the date of filing of the complaint till its realisation, along with a consolidated sum of Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental agony, harassment and inconvenience caused to the complainant.

The commission directed the company to comply with the order within 45 days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the judgment.

Takeaway

The order highlights that if a business receives an excess or duplicate payment, it cannot retain the money without lawful justification. Consumers can seek a refund, interest and compensation through a consumer commission if repeated requests fail.

Story continues below this ad

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.