Movie ticket apps must disclose accessibility features for persons with disabilities: Centre

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed online movie ticket booking platforms to clearly show whether a film includes accessibility features such as audio description, closed caption and Indian Sign Language for users to book tickets.

The July 9 advisory follows the Delhi High Court’s February 19 order concerning accessibility of cinema exhibition for persons with disabilities. The petition was filed by a blind advocate, Rahul Bajaj, appearing in person.

The Delhi High Court had directed the Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider and implement measures suggested by Bajaj to ensure persons with disabilities can access information regarding accessibility features before booking tickets.