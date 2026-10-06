Movers and packers ‘unload’ goods on highway, man wins Rs 73,000 payout

A Puducherry consumer commission has directed a movers and packers company to pay nearly Rs 73,000 to a man after it allegedly unloaded his household goods on a highway, failed to deliver his air conditioner and demanded extra money for its release.

President S Mouttouvel, along with members A S Suvitha and G Arumugam, was hearing the complaint filed by a man who, following his employment transfer, was shifting his residence from Gujarat to Puducherry when the AC went missing after the rest of his household articles were delivered.

“Between the place of ‘move from’ and place of ‘move to’ as shown in Exhibit C1 (Bill), the opposite party (company) staff had done some foul play, and thereby they have not delivered the air conditioner. It is the duty of the packers and movers to deliver all the items that were packed,” the August 31 order read.

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AC missing, extra money demanded

The man claimed that he was residing in Puducherry and required the relocation of his household essentials, including an air conditioner, from Gujarat to Puducherry due to his employment. He added that the company contacted him and offered an all-inclusive quote of Rs 25,000 for the consignment, presenting itself as a cost-effective option.

The man claimed that he was impressed by the company, which had represented that it had provided services to the Air Force, Military, BSF, ITBP, Navy, all major banks, ONGC and Indian Oil, and portrayed itself as a reliable service provider.

He submitted that the company, through a series of payments, collected Rs 43,000 from him, despite the agreed amount of Rs 25,000, and, during the delivery process in June 2025, refused to deliver the consignment at the specified address in Puducherry.

He added that the company insisted on unloading the goods on the highway, citing reasons including that it was not allowed to enter the state, forcing him to arrange transportation of the goods from the highway to his residence.

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Later, he claimed that an inspection of the delivered consignment showed that his AC worth about Rs 39,999 was found missing. The man added that when he approached the company representative, they initially denied knowledge of it but later admitted that the AC was in their possession. However, the company allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 initially and later Rs 13,000 for its release. Aggrieved, he moved the commission with this complaint.

‘No return of same AC’

The commission found that the company did not appear to contest the case despite receiving notice. It declined to direct the return of the same AC, noting that the AC had been purchased in 2019 and nearly seven years had passed. It held that its present condition was unknown and that returning the same AC would be of “No use” to the complainant.

The commission also took depreciation into account and directed the company to pay 50% of the AC’s value instead.

It found that the complainant had established that he suffered mental agony, adding that the wrongful retention of the AC and repeated demands for additional money added to his distress.

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“In addition to that, demanding a higher amount and repeated demanding of money, quoting some reason or the other, would have caused mental agony to the complainant,” it mentioned.

The commission directed the company to pay Rs 18,000 as the excess amount collected, Rs 20,000 (50% of the AC’s value), Rs 25,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a packers and movers company cannot demand an amount higher than what was agreed and that failure to deliver a consigned item amounts to deficiency in service.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Puducherry: 180-0425-1082) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.

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