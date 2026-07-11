Consumer body asks Moushumi Chatterjee to refund Rs 3 lakh for skipping Goa event

A consumer commission in Maharashtra has directed actor Moushumi Chatterjee to refund Rs 3 lakh to a retired doctor after finding her guilty of deficiency in service for failing to attend a medical college reunion in Goa despite accepting the agreed appearance fee and availing travel and accommodation arranged for her.

A bench of President Shilpa S Dolharkar and members Prerana Lonkar and Kavita A Chavan also awarded Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 25,000 as litigation costs to the complainant.

“After accepting full payment, availing all facilities and still failing to attend the program, Opponent No.1 (Moushumi Chatterjee) definitely showed deficiency in service because it is act of omission as per definition of deficiency,” the order dated June 30 read.

Complaint before commission

The complaint was filed by a retired government medical officer, who organised a reunion for her batchmates in Goa. Wishing to make the event memorable, she decided to invite Moushumi Chatterjee.

According to the complaint, the actor accepted the invitation through email and agreed to attend the event for a fee of Rs 3 lakh, while the coordinator was to receive Rs 50,000 for coordinating the appearance. The complainant stated that she paid Rs 2 lakh in advance by RTGS, with the balance to be paid in cash on the actor’s arrival. She also bore the expenses for flights, hotel accommodation and related arrangements.

The complainant alleged that Chatterjee arrived in Goa on November 17, 2023, but didn’t turn up at the venue and left the destination the next day. It was stated that despite repeated emails seeking a refund of the appearance fee, the amount was not returned, prompting the consumer complaint.

As the opposite parties failed to file their written statement within the prescribed period, the Commission proceeded without their written statements.

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The counsel appearing on behalf of Chatterjee argued that there were some conditions put forth by her before accepting the invitation which the complainant was bound to fulfil but had failed to comply those conditions.

Relief to complainant

The commission noted that although some of the actor’s conditions had not been fully complied with, such as business class air tickets instead of economy class, she was aware of these arrangements before travelling to Goa. It observed that if she was unwilling to perform because of the alleged breach, she ought to have declined to travel before the event, allowing the complainant to make alternative arrangements.

“The event which was arranged by the complainant is the get-together of all her batchmates. They were going to meet each other after a long period. Some were coming from abroad therefore wanted to make this moment memorable, and for this reason they all decided to invite Opponent No.1. But Opponent No.1 availed all facilities like air tickets, hotel bookings and did not turn up at the venue,” the order read.

It noted that despite request to refund the fee, she was reluctant to refund the amount which is a deficiency that caused a loss to the complainant.

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The commission therefore directed Moushumi Chatterjee to refund the amount and pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental and physical harassment, and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs.