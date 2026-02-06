‘Mountain out of molehill’: Why Uttarakhand High Court set aside dismissal of judge accused of abusing minor help

Uttarakhand High Court highlighted that the inquiry suffered from procedural lapses. (Image generated using AI)

Calling the case a “carefully crafted edifice without a foundation”, the Uttarakhand High Court has set aside the dismissal order passed against a civil judge in Haridwar who was accused of abusing a minor domestic help.

A bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyay allowed the plea filed by the civil judge while observing that the case was a “carefully crafted edifice without a foundation”.

“This is not only a case of ‘no evidence’, but a case of a, ‘carefully crafted edifice without a foundation’. It could also be termed as ‘a mountain made out of a molehill”, the court said.