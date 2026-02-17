Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal rejects ‘Drunk driving’ defence, awards Rs 1.23 crore to family of deceased

The insurance company shall not have any right to recover the award amount from any of the respondents, the tribunal held. (Image is generated using AI)

Observing that ‘under the influence of alcohol’ in a medico-legal case is the doctor’s opinion and is not admissible in evidence, the Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal (MACT) of Shahdara has awarded Rs 1.23 crore to the deceased man’s family.

The tribunal presided by Officer Vijay Kumar Jha was hearing the plea filed by the wife of the deceased, two minor children, and the mother of the deceased.

The plea sought compensation of Rs 1.5 crore along with the interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of the accident till realisation.

The insurance company have no right to recover the compensation from any of the respondents, the tribunal said.

The insurance company has not led any evidence to prove that the driver of the offending vehicle had consumed alcohol immediately before the accident; therefore, the insurance company cannot avoid its statutory liability, the court held.