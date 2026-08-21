Mother’s SIR name deletion stalls son’s passport, Calcutta High Court steps in

People whose names were deleted from voters' lists in the SIR in West Bengal queue up before a tribunal in Nadia district on April 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Calcutta High Court has asked the special intensive revision (SIR) appellate tribunal to decide within two weeks an appeal filed by a woman whose name was allegedly deleted from the voter list, after she told the court that the issue was preventing her son from obtaining a passport to pursue an MBBS course in Bangladesh.

Justice Krishna Rao, while disposing of the writ petition on August 20, requested the Special Intensive Revision appellate tribunal to dispose of her appeal “as early as possible”, preferably within two weeks of receiving the order.

“Considered the submission made by the learned counsel for the petitioner. Perused the materials on record, the appellate Tribunal is requested to dispose of the appeal filed by the petitioner as early as possible preferably within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of this order,” the order read.