Mother who killed her children’s suspected murderer granted bail

The Chhattisgarh High Court was informed that both the accused and her child were suffering from thalassemia. (AI-generated image)

The Chhattisgarh High Court recently granted bail to a woman accused of killing another woman whom she allegedly suspected of practising black magic and causing the deaths of four of her children, noting that she was eight months pregnant and lodged in jail with her two-year-old child.

Noting that the mother and her child were suffering from thalassemia, Justice Radhakishan Agrawal held that the circumstances warranted bail, particularly as the trial was likely to take considerable time to conclude.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly the medical condition of the applicant and her child, and further considering that the conclusion of the trial is likely to take considerable time, without commenting on the merits of the case, this Court is inclined to release the applicant on bail,” the July 13 order read.