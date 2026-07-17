Mother who killed her children’s suspected murderer granted bail

4 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 06:09 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh High Court recently granted bail to a woman accused of killing another woman whom she allegedly suspected of practising black magic and causing the deaths of four of her children, noting that she was eight months pregnant and lodged in jail with her two-year-old child.
Noting that the mother and her child were suffering from thalassemia, Justice Radhakishan Agrawal held that the circumstances warranted bail, particularly as the trial was likely to take considerable time to conclude.
“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, particularly the medical condition of the applicant and her child, and further considering that the conclusion of the trial is likely to take considerable time, without commenting on the merits of the case, this Court is inclined to release the applicant on bail,” the July 13 order read.
The high court directed the mother to be released on bail on her furnishing a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with one surety. The petitioner was also directed to appear before the trial court on every date till the disposal of the trial.
‘Four children died, suspected black magic’
According to the prosecution, the accused had six children, four of whom had died due to unknown illnesses. It alleged that she suspected the victim of practising black magic (tonhi) and believed that such practices had caused the deaths of her children. Acting on this suspicion, she allegedly attacked her with an axe, causing fatal injuries.
Justice Radhakishan Agrawal noted that the woman had been in custody since December 2025 and was eight months pregnant.
After the incident, an FIR was registered, and the woman was arrested in connection with the death. At the time of the hearing, she was stated to be lodged in jail with her two-year-old child and was in the eighth month of pregnancy.
The woman also claimed that both she and her child were suffering from thalassemia and sought bail on medical and humanitarian grounds.
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Child born in custody, social stigma
The woman’s counsel, senior advocate Tarendra Kumar Jha, added that she has not committed any offence and she has been in jail since December 2025 and is now in an advanced stage of pregnancy of about eight months and is likely to deliver a child soon.
It was also submitted that she is presently lodged in central jail along with her two-year-old child, and both are suffering from thalassemia.
The counsel added that if the child is born during custody, it may cause social stigma and adversely affect the future of the child and sought bail.
On the contrary, Deputy Advocate General Ram Narayan Sahu opposed the bail application and submitted the medical report and the status report of the woman.
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As per the said reports, the woman is presently lodged in central jail along with her two-year-old child and is in an advanced stage of pregnancy of about eight months. It was further submitted that the reports also indicate that both the applicant and her child are suffering from thalassemia and are being provided treatment from time to time in jail by the concerned authorities.