Mother’s remarriage can’t deprive daughter of late father’s property: Madras High Court

The case concerns the share of a man who had died, leaving behind his wife and daughter. His wife remarried later and did not claim any share in his estate, leaving his daughter to inherit his entire share.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiSep 10, 2026 12:04 PM IST
Madras High Court widow remarriage inheritance daughterThe court rejected the petitioner’s argument that the widow’s remarriage would cause the deceased man’s entire share to revert to others who had legal rights to the ancestral property. (AI-generated image)
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The Madras High Court recently held that in a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), a daughter’s right to inherit her late father’s share in joint family property does not get extinguished just because her mother remarried.

Justice P B Balaji observed that the disqualification under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, applied only to a widow who had remarried and did not extinguish the rights of Class I legal heirs.

“The coparcenary interest of the pre-deceased son does not get extinguished unlike Section 25 (of the Hindu Succession Act) and continues to be available to be taken by the other preferential Class 1 legal heirs, say the mother or children of the pre-deceased son… The embargo is only on the widow and not on other legal heirs to succeed to the estate of the pre-deceased son,” the August 25 order read.

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A coparcener under the law is a member of a Hindu joint family who gains a legal right to a family’s ancestral property by birth.

What the court held

The case concerns the share of a man who had died, leaving behind his wife and daughter. His wife remarried later and did not claim any share in his estate. His daughter, a Class I legal heir, inherited his entire share.

Justice P B Balaji Madras High Court widow remarriage inheritance daughter Justice P B Balaji noted that the widow claimed no entitlement in the present case.

However, another coparcener argued that since the widow had remarried, the late coparcener’s share should revert to the other coparceners and enlarge their respective shares. The petitioner’s counsel said that even though the late coparcener died leaving behind the daughter, that daughter would not be entitled to a share.

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On the other hand, the counsel appearing for the deceased man’s daughter argued that while the widow may have lost her entitlement by remarrying, her remarriage could not deprive the other legal heirs, including the daughter, of their right to inherit his share.

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The court observed that the widow of a pre-deceased son or the widow of a brother is not entitled to succeed to the property of a person who died without leaving a valid will, if she has remarried by the date on which the person (whose property is to be inherited) dies.

“The coparcenary interest of the pre-deceased son does not get extinguished unlike Section 25 and continues to be available to be taken by the other preferential Class 1 legal heirs, say the mother or children of the pre-deceased son,” it said.

Court distinguishes sections 24, 25

The court distinguished a Supreme Court ruling relied upon by the petitioner, observing that the earlier case dealt with Section 25 of the Hindu Succession Act, which concerns the disqualification of a person who murders the person from whom they would otherwise inherit property. The present case, however, concerned a different section and the remarriage of a widow.

“The judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court relating to a totally different factual matrix, where Section 25 and not Section 24 (restricting inheritance rights of certain widows) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 was involved, I do not see how this decision can be applied to the facts of the present case,” the judge said.

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The high court noted that the widow was not claiming any entitlement in the present case and that the disqualification applied only to her, not to other legal heirs. Since the late father’s daughter was his only Class I legal heir, she inherited his entire coparcenary interest upon his death and had subsequently dealt with the property.

The court, hence, rejected the petitioner’s argument that the widow’s remarriage would cause the entire share to revert to the other coparceners, thereby depriving even his daughter of her right to inherit.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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