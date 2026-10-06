Mother brings minor son to India flouting US order, Karnataka High Court directs return

The Karnataka High Court has directed an Indian mother to return to the United States with her two-year-old American citizen son, who was brought to the state when he was nine months old despite a US court order against the child’s removal from Washington. The court said the mother could not have removed the child from the US court’s jurisdiction and denied him the company of his father.

A bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and T P Vivekananda observed that nothing on record suggested any imminent danger to the child from his father. The bench added, “The mother had removed the child… without informing the father and in violation of the orders passed.”

“The mother could not have removed the child from the jurisdiction of the competent Family Court in the United States of America and denied the child the company of its father,” the October 1 order said, adding, “The mother – respondent No.4 has to go back to the United States of America, which is the place of birth of the child and the place of its ordinary residence and work out her rights in the competent Court there. The writ petitioner (husband) shall make all arrangements for the return of respondent No.4 as well as the minor child to the US.”

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The order further directed the father to bear the expenses of the mother “till she finds an appropriate employment and accommodation in the United States of America.”

Custody fight travels from US to India

The man, a US citizen and permanent resident, married the woman, who is an Indian citizen, on April 2, 2022, and they lived together in America. On February 13, 2024, their son was born and became a citizen by birth.

According to the case records, on learning that his wife had made arrangements to travel to India with the child and apprehending that she would remove the child without his consent, the husband approached the jurisdictional court in the US seeking protection of his custodial rights.

By an order passed on November 1, 2024, the court granted a temporary protection order in favour of the husband, restrained his wife from interfering with the custody of the minor child and directed her not to remove him from the state of Washington. Despite the order, the wife travelled to India with the nine-month-old child, and they are presently residing in Bengaluru.

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The wife later approached the family court in Bengaluru seeking an anti-suit injunction and under the Guardians and Wards Act,1890, and sought sole custody of the child. Meanwhile, the Superior Court of Washington, Clark County directed her on March 26, 2025, to return the child to Washington and ordered that her husband shall have the child in his exclusive care. This was reiterated by order dated May 16, 2025.

Alleging that his wife had failed to comply with these directions and continues to retain the child in India unlawfully, the man instituted the present petition seeking the child’s return and custody.

On behalf of the father, senior counsel G L Vishwanath and advocate Meena V argued that the custody of the minor child with the wife was unlawful, since the child was removed from the US and continues to be retained in India despite the orders passed by the Superior Court of Washington, Clark County, directing his return and placing him in the exclusive care of the father.

The counsel submitted that the parties had established their matrimonial home in the US, that the child is a citizen of that country, and the custody disputes are most closely connected with that jurisdiction. It was further submitted that the wife had appeared through counsel before the Superior Court of Washington and was aware of the orders passed there, which continue to remain in force. She had obstructed her husband’s access to the child and initiated proceedings before the family court in Bengaluru only after removing the child to India, the counsel added.

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It was also submitted that the welfare and best interests of the child would be served by restoring him to the jurisdiction of the Washington court, where the custody dispute may be finally decided.

US court to decide custody

Advocate Sonia Rajesh, appearing for the wife, contended that the father’s plea was not maintainable since the child, who is below five years of age, has remained in the care and custody of his mother from birth, which cannot be characterised as illegal to warrant the issue of a habeas corpus writ.

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Denying the allegation that the child was abducted, the counsel said her journey to India was pre-planned and undertaken with the knowledge of her husband. It was also stated that the temporary protection order relied upon by the man was dismissed on June 6, 2025, by the Washington court and cannot form the basis for treating the child’s custody as unlawful.

The counsel added that the wife was subjected to matrimonial cruelty, repeated abandonment and financial deprivation by the child’s father, and raised concerns regarding his alleged alcohol and substance abuse, parenting ability and suitability to have the child’s exclusive custody.

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It was submitted that the child was residing lawfully in India on a valid residence visa, was safe and well cared for, and had substantially settled in India. The father has not been denied access to the child, as video calls have been facilitated and he holds a valid visa enabling him to visit the child in India.

The court observed that though the mother had approached the Bengaluru court, it passed no orders granting her custody of the son. Allowing the father’s plea, the court said that all the contentions of the parties were to be decided in the proceedings before the competent court in the US.