Mother can decide whether to give birth to child with ‘abnormalities’: Madras High Court

Why court allowed medical termination
It was the woman’s plea that her scan report revealed mild fetal ventriculomegaly. Ventriculomegaly is a condition where the lateral ventricles enlarge.
According to the records, the condition with which the foetus has been associated will result in an increased risk of developmental difficulties, including speech and language delays, learning difficulties, cognitive dysfunction, behavioural difficulties, lack of communication skills, epilepsy, and intellectual disability.
Justice P T Asha said the unborn child also has the right to live a life of dignity and not be a subject of ridicule.
Since the report indicated that the unborn child would be born with abnormalities, the woman and her husband decided to terminate the pregnancy. The woman was then referred to a medical board, which did not approve the request for termination on the ground that the neurological abnormalities were not lethal.
Challenging the decision, the woman approached the high court, seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.
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At the outset, the court observed that the scan reports clearly revealed substantial foetal abnormalities. It said the mother can decide whether she would like to bring such a child into the world, particularly when the child is not going to lead a normal life.
The court said that it bowed to the decision of the mother, who took a “painful and extreme step” by taking note of the considerable risk involved in this child’s chance of leading a dignified and self-sustained life.
“It is the parents who would have to watch, day in and day out, the suffering that such a child would have to undergo. The parents have taken this decision to ensure that the child is not brought into this world to lead a life of indignity,” the court observed.
It further stated that the unborn child also has the right to live a life of dignity and not be a subject of ridicule. “This Court also has to consider the life of this child after the lifetime of the parents,” it added.
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Considering the judicial pronouncements and taking note of the scan reports, the court quashed the order refusing termination and directed the hospital authorities to terminate the pregnancy of the woman as per medical records. It further directed that the termination shall be done by a registered medical practitioner.