Mother can decide whether to give birth to child with ‘abnormalities’: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court made the observation while considering a plea on the termination of a woman’s pregnancy beyond 24 weeks after it was found that the foetus has abnormalities that could cause developmental difficulties.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 24, 2026 01:16 PM IST
mother child abortionThe court said it bowed to the decision of the mother, who took a ‘painful’ step by taking note of the risk involved in the child's chance of leading a dignified and self-sustained life. (AI-generated image)
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The Madras High Court recently directed the termination of a woman’s pregnancy beyond 24 weeks after scans revealed significant foetal abnormalities, observing that the mother has the right to decide as to whether she would like to bring such a child into the world.

Justice P T Asha allowed the woman’s plea on October 15 and quashed the medical board’s refusal to approve the termination.

“In the instant case, the scan reports clearly show substantial fetal abnormalities. The mother has the right to take a decision as to whether she would like to bring such a child into the world, particularly when the child is not going to lead a normal life,” the court said.

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Why court allowed medical termination

It was the woman’s plea that her scan report revealed mild fetal ventriculomegaly. Ventriculomegaly is a condition where the lateral ventricles enlarge.

According to the records, the condition with which the foetus has been associated will result in an increased risk of developmental difficulties, including speech and language delays, learning difficulties, cognitive dysfunction, behavioural difficulties, lack of communication skills, epilepsy, and intellectual disability.

Justice P T Asha Madras High Court abortion mother child Justice P T Asha said the unborn child also has the right to live a life of dignity and not be a subject of ridicule.

Since the report indicated that the unborn child would be born with abnormalities, the woman and her husband decided to terminate the pregnancy. The woman was then referred to a medical board, which did not approve the request for termination on the ground that the neurological abnormalities were not lethal.

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Challenging the decision, the woman approached the high court, seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy.

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At the outset, the court observed that the scan reports clearly revealed substantial foetal abnormalities. It said the mother can decide whether she would like to bring such a child into the world, particularly when the child is not going to lead a normal life.

The court said that it bowed to the decision of the mother, who took a “painful and extreme step” by taking note of the considerable risk involved in this child’s chance of leading a dignified and self-sustained life.

“It is the parents who would have to watch, day in and day out, the suffering that such a child would have to undergo. The parents have taken this decision to ensure that the child is not brought into this world to lead a life of indignity,” the court observed.

It further stated that the unborn child also has the right to live a life of dignity and not be a subject of ridicule. “This Court also has to consider the life of this child after the lifetime of the parents,” it added.

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Considering the judicial pronouncements and taking note of the scan reports, the court quashed the order refusing termination and directed the hospital authorities to terminate the pregnancy of the woman as per medical records. It further directed that the termination shall be done by a registered medical practitioner.

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express (Digital), where he specialises in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish covers court developments and key cases for the audience. Expertise Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of courts into clear, legal content. He also runs liveblogs from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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