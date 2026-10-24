Mother can decide whether to give birth to child with ‘abnormalities’: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court recently directed the termination of a woman’s pregnancy beyond 24 weeks after scans revealed significant foetal abnormalities, observing that the mother has the right to decide as to whether she would like to bring such a child into the world.

Justice P T Asha allowed the woman’s plea on October 15 and quashed the medical board’s refusal to approve the termination.

“In the instant case, the scan reports clearly show substantial fetal abnormalities. The mother has the right to take a decision as to whether she would like to bring such a child into the world, particularly when the child is not going to lead a normal life,” the court said.