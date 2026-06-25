Mother in custody battle asked to deposit Rs 75 lakh for taking son to UK, court cancels it

After permitting the mother to take her son to the United Kingdom, the courts ‘should not penalise custodial parents’, the Kerala High Court remarked. (AI-generated image)

Observing that the right of the child to a good education cannot be scuttled by an onerous financial burden, the Kerala High Court recently set aside a family court order requiring a mother to furnish a security of Rs 75 lakh and execute bonds before taking her minor son to the United Kingdom.

A division bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and Shoba Annamma Eapen observed that such onerous conditions would place the mother in a position where compliance is impracticable, which would ultimately be detrimental to the child’s welfare.

“The condition of Rs 75 lakh now imposed only serves to deny the child a better educational opportunity,” the order dated June 19 read. The court further directed her to file an undertaking before the family court to abide by the remaining conditions in the said order and to strictly comply with the same.