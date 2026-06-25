Morphed image not harmless prank: Court orders police action in cyber-harassment case

Written by Aparajita Prasad, intern

Holding that cyber offences affecting a woman’s dignity and privacy cannot be treated as routine complaints and require urgent intervention, the Madras High Court has directed police authorities in Tamil Nadu to take immediate action on a complaint alleging that a woman working in Singapore was targeted through morphed obscene images, online harassment, and extortion.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing a writ petition filed by the brother of the alleged victim, seeking a direction to the police to act on his complaint against persons accused of creating and circulating obscene morphed photographs and videos of his sister through social media platforms, particularly Instagram.

“A morphed image is not a harmless digital prank. It is a calculated assault on privacy, reputation and emotional security. The law must therefore move with the same speed with which the unlawful content travels,” the court observed on June 8, emphasising the seriousness of digital sexual abuse and the need for prompt law enforcement response.

According to the petitioner, his sister had travelled to Singapore for employment as a housekeeper due to the family’s difficult financial circumstances. He alleged that unknown persons created obscene and nude photographs and videos by morphing her images and circulated them through multiple social media accounts.

The petitioner further claimed that after the family made inquiries regarding the source of the content, they came to know about the alleged involvement of private respondents. Despite approaching their family members and informing them about the alleged acts, the circulation of the content allegedly continued unabated.

The case took a more serious turn when the petitioner alleged that one of the private respondents contacted him and demanded money in exchange for deleting the morphed photographs and videos. According to the petition, the demand was refused, following which the objectionable content allegedly continued to be uploaded and circulated online.

Story continues below this ad

The court said cyber harassment involving fake profiles and manipulated images cannot be treated as a mere social media dispute. (File image) The court said cyber harassment involving fake profiles and manipulated images cannot be treated as a mere social media dispute. (File image)

The petitioner stated that complaints had been submitted before the police authorities as well as the district collector. However, claiming that no effective action had been taken on the complaint filed on March 20, 2026, he approached the high court seeking intervention.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations disclosed several cognizable offences and that the police were legally bound to register an FIR and initiate investigation. It was also submitted that the allegations could attract provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 relating to sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and extortion.

The state, represented by the government advocate, informed the court that the complaint would be examined in accordance with law. It was submitted that authorities would verify the digital materials produced by the petitioner and take appropriate action if cognizable offences were disclosed.

Court’s findings

The court held that delay in cybercrime investigations can be fatal because digital evidence such as URLs, social media accounts and IP logs may disappear or be overwritten.

It observed that allegations involving morphing of photographs, circulation of obscene content and monetary demands for deletion cannot be dismissed as private disputes or social media misunderstandings.

It clarified that the victim’s residence outside India does not dilute the obligation of Indian law enforcement authorities when part of the cause of action and the accused persons are located within India.

The court further held that in cases involving continuing circulation of harmful content, authorities must focus not only on criminal investigation but also on preservation of electronic evidence and removal of offending material from online platforms.

Directions issued by court

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the court directed the deputy superintendent of police to immediately verify the complaint and the materials furnished by the petitioner. It ordered that an FIR be registered forthwith if cognizable offences are disclosed during verification.

Story continues below this ad

The court also directed the police to secure screenshots, URLs, profile links, account names, phone numbers, messages, call details and evidence relating to the alleged demand for money. Authorities were further instructed to preserve electronic records including subscriber information, account details, IP logs and device-related data from the concerned intermediaries and service providers.

In addition, the court ordered the police to take necessary steps through the competent cybercrime mechanism for removal or blocking of the allegedly morphed obscene images and videos if they were found to be available online. It also directed that the victim’s statement may be recorded through appropriate lawful means, including video conferencing if required.

The superintendent of police was directed to monitor the progress of the action taken by subordinate officers. The entire exercise was ordered to be completed as expeditiously as possible, preferably within four weeks from receipt of the order.

Significance

The ruling reinforces that digitally morphed sexual content is not a harmless online prank but a serious assault on a woman’s privacy and dignity. It also underscores the duty of law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in cybercrime cases by preserving digital evidence, investigating offenders and ensuring removal of harmful content from online platforms.