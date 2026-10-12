Morbi bridge collapse victims’ families move Supreme Court for higher compensation

Nearly four years after the Morbi bridge collapse killed 135 people in Gujarat, the fight for compensation is far from over. A victims’ association has now approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Gujarat High Court’s decision to leave claims for exemplary damages to civil courts. The petition contends that bereaved families should not have to endure years of litigation to secure adequate compensation.

The Tragedy Victims Association Morbi and Dilipbhai Chavada, whose brother died in the October 30, 2022, disaster, moved a Special Leave Petition on October 7 challenging the Gujarat High Court’s orders of June 12 and August 21, passed in its suo motu proceedings into the collapse.

Advocate Utkarsh Dave, who is representing the families, said the petitioners have sought exemplary damages of around Rs 2 crore for each death and urged the Supreme Court to hold the Morbi Municipality financially liable alongside Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, which operates under the Oreva Group, holding the operation and maintenance contract for the bridge. They contend that both the municipal authorities and the bridge operator were found responsible for the tragedy and should be held jointly liable for the consequences.

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What the High Court said

In its August 21 judgment, the Gujarat High Court brought its suo motu proceedings to a close after overseeing a compensation framework for victims and their dependents, including recurring financial support through a trust set up by Oreva. However, on June 12, it had rejected a plea for exemplary compensation, observing that deciding such claims would require a factual inquiry beyond the scope of the proceedings.

The court said affected persons could approach civil courts to seek exemplary compensation for the dead victims’ dependents and injured survivors. The petitioners have challenged that approach, arguing that the High Court proceedings had already established responsibility for the disaster and that families should not be forced to pursue separate, prolonged civil suits.

The association has 76 members, including family members of 71 of the 110 dead victims and five survivors who were injured. According to the petition, 56 members associated with 81 dead victims do not qualify for recurring support under the existing framework because they do not fall within the specified categories, such as widows, orphaned children or elderly parents.

Petition points to ‘restrictive nature of categorisations’

The petition says several affected families have received a one-time compensation of Rs 15 lakh, with a further Rs 5 lakh to be paid after five years. But it argues that the existing framework leaves out other relatives who have suffered the loss, including siblings, spouses, parents below the prescribed age and other dependants.

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“It is submitted that 56 members of the Petitioner-Association (which comprises family members of 81 dead victims) are not receiving any recurring compensation because of the restrictive nature of the categorisations made by the Hon’ble High Court. These 56 members are related to the dead persons inter alia as their husband, brother, father/mother (aged less than 50), grandfather, and uncle. Thus, most of the Petitioners have only received a one-time compensation of Rs 15 Lakhs, with another Rs 5 Lakhs to be paid after 5 years… ” the petition states.

To support its demand for higher compensation, the association has relied on the Supreme Court’s principles for calculating motor accident compensation in Sarla Verma v. Delhi Transport Corporation.

“It is submitted that even if compensation is determined using the multiplier-based formula… the compensation amount for each dead person, on an average, would come to about Rs 1.28 crore. It is important to note that this calculation is based on the principle of compensation alone, not exemplary damages, punitive damages or negative restitution. The amount of exemplary damages would have to be arrived at by multiplying this figure with a factor of at least 2 or 3. It is on this basis that the (petitioner) had prayed for exemplary damages of around Rs 2 crore per dead victim,” the petition states.

Dave explains that the plea also relies on the Supreme Court’s 2011 judgment in the Uphaar cinema fire case, arguing that exemplary damages can be considered in proceedings involving a mass-casualty tragedy.

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It contends that the High Court should have determined adequate compensation in the proceedings already before it rather than leaving families to seek further relief through individual litigation. The petition has sought the Supreme Court to set aside the two High Court orders and grant appropriate relief, including enhanced compensation and a determination of the municipality’s financial liability.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the plea shortly.