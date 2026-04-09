‘Money used for personal gains, expenditure’: Punjab and Haryana HC denies bail to Mahira Group promoter Dharam Singh Chhoker

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday refused bail to Mahira Group promoter and former Congress MLA from Samalkha in Haryana, Dharam Singh Chhoker, in a money laundering case, underscoring allegations that hundreds of crores of rupees collected from homebuyers were siphoned off while promised flats remained incomplete.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya found merit in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s contention that Dharam Singh Chhoker posed a flight risk. He was arrested last year.

The case stems from an affordable housing project in Sector 68, Gurgaon, where around 1,500 buyers collectively paid about Rs 363 crore for flats to be delivered by 2021-22. Investigators allege that instead of being utilised for construction, funds were diverted through a web of companies linked to the Mahira Group.

ED alleged that the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 616 crore were generated and laundered, with funds routed as loans and advances to associated entities and used for personal expenditure, including the purchase of properties, vehicles, jewellery, and even wedding expenses. Quoting from the investigation record, the court noted that project funds “were siphoned off… and used this money for unintended purpose… for personal gains or for personal expenditure… instead of constructing the flats of affordable housing projects.” Also Read | Former Haryana MLA Chhoker’s arrest upheld in money laundering case