Monarch against Constitution: CAT to J&K police authority over constable’s dismissal

Holding that “nobody can be condemned unheard”, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has quashed an order that dismissed a Jammu & Kashmir police constable from service because he remained absent from work.

Members MS Latif and Prasant Kumar were hearing a plea filed by a man who was dismissed from service without being heard in the departmental inquiry because he did not report for duty after getting released on temporary bail in an NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case.

“We belong to the largest democracy in the world, which is governed by the mighty Constitution, and nobody is above the law, whosoever, be it high or low, and we do not belong to any colonial regime. There is equality before the law which has to be maintained, as we are bound by the Constitution of India. Behaving like a monarch is against the basic ethos of our Constitution,” the October 26 order read.

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The bench further noted that an opportunity of being heard was an essential requirement of every decision involving termination of services of government employees and that the principles of natural justice which were taken from the Constitution were of “paramount importance” and nobody could be “condemned unheard”.

The man claimed that he was appointed as a constable in 2012, and while he was posted in Kargil, he was accused in a false FIR filed on October 20, 2018, under the NDPS Act. The man stated that after his arrest, it was only on November 19, 2018, that the trial court in Kargil granted him temporary bail till November 26, 2018.

The man contended that while the case was pending, he was transferred from Kargil to Srinagar on September 18, 2018, but he was unable to report at the new posting because he was in custody and subsequently, on January 16, 2019, he was suspended by the authorities and the Superintendent, East Zone, Srinagar was directed to hold a departmental enquiry for the man’s absence from duty and his alleged involvement in the NDPS case.

The man further stated that on June 19, 2019, a notice was issued to him asking him to report for duty within 7 days and face departmental enquiry, but he could not appear and remained absent from duty. The man alleged that on December 7, 2019, the Superintendent, East Zone, Srinagar passed an order against him on the recommendations of the enquiry officer and removed him from service (with effect from August 7, 2019).

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Aggrieved by the order, the man had also approached the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police against the removal order and then he approached the Central Administrative Tribunal.

‘Innocent until proven guilty’

Stating that the man was “entitled to reliefs”, the CAT observed that the pendency of a FIR would not automatically result in dismissal from service and “a mere accusation or investigation does not constitute proof of guilt and legal principles require that an employee is considered innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.”

The CAT further said that the Director General of Police must “sensitize” the officials on the procedure that should be followed in a departmental enquiry and that they should have strictly followed to the rules of natural justice and the police manual so that the man did not have any chance to make to approach the court.

Accordingly, the CAT set aside the order and directed the authorities to conduct a fresh enquiry as per the rules and regulations after giving proper opportunity of hearing to the man. The authorities were also ordered to finish the process in four months.

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‘Eye wash exercise’

Advocate Hilal Ahmad Wani appearing for the man argued that the authorities did not follow the rules for conducting departmental enquiries that were given in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Manual. The counsel submitted that authorities had not given any enquiry report or the material relied upon during the enquiry.

The counsel contended that the authorities had conducted an “eye wash exercise” as the man had been removed from service because he “seems to be habitual of absenteeism” which showed that he was not interested in serving the department. The counsel urged that the authorities declared the man guilty in the NDPS case that was still pending before the trial court.

Advocate Rais Ud Din Ganaie appearing for the authorities argued that the man was given enough opportunities by the authorities to resume his duties and to attend the enquiry, but he did not pay any attention and remained absent. The counsel stated that it was proved from the behaviour of the man that he was a “habitual absentee” and previously also remained absent for 126 days and along with receiving a major punishment.