Supreme Court stays proceedings against gym owner ‘Mohammad’ Deepak Kumar in rioting case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the proceedings against Dehradun-based gym owner “Mohammad” Deepak Kumar, who was accused of rioting allegedly following a dispute with Bajrang Dal workers over the name of a shop.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also stayed the March 20 Uttarakhand High Court order restraining him from making social media posts about the incident and the case.

Appearing for Kumar, Senior Advocate A M Singhvi argued that the charge of rioting was not applicable to his client. He submitted that Deepak had intervened only after Bajrang Dal members questioned a Muslim shopkeeper over the use of the term “Baba” in the name of his shop.