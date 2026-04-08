Personal cause: HC dismisses Mohali deputy mayor’s PIL on road tenders, slaps a fine of 25,000

Court says plea masked private interest as public issue; imposes costs to be deposited with PGI welfare fund within 15 days

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 06:35 PM IST
punjab and haryana high courtThe court noted that although the petitioner claimed to have made several representations regarding the alleged irregularities, no such documents were placed on record. (Source: File)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation challenging tender processes for road works in Mohali, holding that the petition was a “personal cause camouflaged as a public cause” and imposing costs of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a PIL filed by Kuljit Singh Bedi, deputy mayor of Mohali, which assailed certain tender processes related to the upgradation, resurfacing and beautification of roads and junctions in Mohali under the ‘Mohali’s Next Generation Programme’.

During the proceedings, the court noted that, on its direction, the petitioner had filed an affidavit disclosing his political affiliation. However, further scrutiny of the petition revealed inconsistencies that raised questions about the petitioner’s intent.

The Bench pointed out that a table in the petition indicated that horticulture work on a 45-metre-wide road in Medicity, New Chandigarh, was being carried out by the petitioner, while other works were being executed by different contractors. When questioned, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the information had been reproduced from another document and was factually incorrect. The court, however, observed that the pleadings on record did not support this explanation.

The court also noted that although the petitioner claimed to have made several representations regarding the alleged irregularities, no such documents were placed on record.

“In view of the above, we are not inclined to give further time to the petitioner and therefore, we have no hesitation to hold that the cause raised herein is in fact, a personal cause camouflaged as a public cause,” the Bench said.

Declaring the PIL as not maintainable, the court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioner to deposit costs of Rs 25,000 with the PGI Poor Patient Welfare Fund, Chandigarh, within 15 days.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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