Mohali hospital issued 3 bills for same treatment, 70-year-old wins Rs 20,000

The complainant was discharged on December 22, 2021, but alleged he was kept until December 24 without treatment. Meanwhile, the hospital issued three revised bills of Rs 8.47 lakh, Rs 5.91 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiSep 24, 2026 05:30 PM IST
hospital bill scam senior citizen consumer newsThe complainant approached a well-known private hospital in December 2021 with complaints of low back pain. (AI-Generated Image)
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A Punjab consumer commission has directed a private hospital in Mohali to pay Rs 20,000 compensation to a 70-year-old patient, holding the hospital deficient in service over changing bills issued for the same treatment period and negligence in allowing him to leave the hospital.

Dealing with a plea of a senior citizen who got admitted in the hospital for spinal surgery, a bench of president S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Jasbir Singh Bath also directed the hospital to deposit Rs 20,000 in legal and consumer welfare funds.

“The complainant was admitted to the opposite party’s hospital on December 16, 2021, with low back pain, was discharged on December 22, 2021, and the interim bill summary is to the tune of Rs 8.46 lakh. Another bill dated December 22, 2021, issued by the hospital is for Rs 5.91 lakh. Surprisingly, the opposite party issued another bill for Rs 4.75 lakh. The complainant also sent a legal notice, and the opposite party gave a reply on January 10, 2022. This shows that the OPs kept on changing the bills qua the treatment of the complainant for the same period,” the court said on September 1.

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The order held that this conduct of the opposite party shows that they committed unfair trade with the complainant, who is in the evening of his life, being 70 years of age, for which he deserves compensation from the opposite party.

Hospital issued different bills on same day

The complainant approached a well-known private hospital in December 2021 with complaints of low back pain. According to him, doctors advised spinal surgery and informed him that the estimated cost would be around Rs 3.90 lakh, which could go up to Rs 4.10 lakh.

He said he had insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh and was told that he would have to pay only Rs 4,500, with the remaining amount to be borne by the insurer.

The complainant was admitted on December 16, 2021, and discharged on December 22. However, the hospital issued multiple bills for the same treatment period, first for around Rs 8.47 lakh, then Rs 5.91 lakh, and finally Rs 4.75 lakh. He alleged that despite being discharged, he was kept in the hospital on December 23 and 24 without any treatment or medicines being provided.

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The complainant then approached the commission demanding compensation for mental agony and physical harassment, along with litigation expenses.

Complainant, his family members fled: Hospital

The hospital denied the allegations, maintaining that the complainant had been provided proper treatment and that the final bill was reduced to Rs 4.75 lakh considering his financial condition.

It was also alleged that the complainant and his family members fled the hospital without clearing the outstanding dues, and said it had filed a police complaint over the incident.

Hospital issued three different bills: Order

The commission noted that the complainant was admitted to the hospital on December 16, 2021, with low back pain and was discharged on December 22. It found that the hospital issued three different bills for the same treatment period, around Rs 8.47 lakh, Rs 5.91 lakh, and Rs 4.75 lakh.

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It also considered the hospital’s own claim that the complainant had fled from the hospital and that it had filed a police complaint. The commission held that this also indicated negligence on the hospital’s part, as it had allowed the patient to leave the hospital.

Takeaway

The ruling highlighted that inconsistent billing for the same treatment period can amount to unfair trade practice. It also underscores hospitals’ responsibility for patient safety, as the commission treated the hospital’s failure to prevent the patient from leaving as negligence.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Punjab helpline: 1800-425-1082) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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