Mohali hospital issued 3 bills for same treatment, 70-year-old wins Rs 20,000

A Punjab consumer commission has directed a private hospital in Mohali to pay Rs 20,000 compensation to a 70-year-old patient, holding the hospital deficient in service over changing bills issued for the same treatment period and negligence in allowing him to leave the hospital.

Dealing with a plea of a senior citizen who got admitted in the hospital for spinal surgery, a bench of president S K Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Jasbir Singh Bath also directed the hospital to deposit Rs 20,000 in legal and consumer welfare funds.

“The complainant was admitted to the opposite party’s hospital on December 16, 2021, with low back pain, was discharged on December 22, 2021, and the interim bill summary is to the tune of Rs 8.46 lakh. Another bill dated December 22, 2021, issued by the hospital is for Rs 5.91 lakh. Surprisingly, the opposite party issued another bill for Rs 4.75 lakh. The complainant also sent a legal notice, and the opposite party gave a reply on January 10, 2022. This shows that the OPs kept on changing the bills qua the treatment of the complainant for the same period,” the court said on September 1.