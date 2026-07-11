Mohali court denies bail to two alleged Lucky Patial gang members in Rs 1 crore extortion, firing case

The court also took note of the investigating officer’s submission that both accused were involved in other criminal cases and that there was a possibility of them committing similar offences if released on bail. (Representational/ File Photo)

A Mohali court has dismissed the bail applications of two alleged members of the Lucky Patial gang in a case involving a Rs 1 crore extortion demand and firing outside the residence of a property dealer.

An Additional District and Sessions judge rejected the bail pleas of Gurdeep Singh alias Gill and Gurpreet Singh alias Kukki, observing that offences such as extortion and firing create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society and warrant a strict approach.

The defence argued that the accused were not named in the original FIR and had been in judicial custody since April 1, 2026. It contended that there was no direct evidence linking them to the crime.