Mohali court denies bail to two alleged Lucky Patial gang members in Rs 1 crore extortion, firing case

A Mohali court has dismissed the bail applications of two alleged members of the Lucky Patial gang in a case involving a Rs 1 crore extortion demand and firing outside the residence of a property dealer.
An Additional District and Sessions judge rejected the bail pleas of Gurdeep Singh alias Gill and Gurpreet Singh alias Kukki, observing that offences such as extortion and firing create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society and warrant a strict approach.
The defence argued that the accused were not named in the original FIR and had been in judicial custody since April 1, 2026. It contended that there was no direct evidence linking them to the crime.
Opposing the plea, the prosecution submitted that both accused were associated with the Lucky Patial gang and had allegedly carried out crimes at the behest of gangsters operating from abroad. The court observed that issuing extortion threats from overseas and using local operatives to execute attacks were grave offences that undermined public confidence and law and order.
The court also took note of the investigating officer’s submission that both accused were involved in other criminal cases and that there was a possibility of them committing similar offences if released on bail. On these grounds, the court rejected both bail applications.
According to the FIR, complainant Taranjit Kaur told police that unidentified assailants opened fire outside her residence while her husband, Jasvir Singh, a property dealer, was at Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib. Bullet marks were found on the main gate of the house and on the family’s parked Fortuner SUV, whose rear windshield was damaged. CCTV footage allegedly showed two motorcycle-borne youths carrying out the attack.
Police said Jasvir Singh had earlier received an international call from Romania in which the caller identified himself as Lucky Patial and allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore in extortion while threatening serious consequences if the money was not paid. During the investigation, Gurdeep Singh alias Gill and Gurpreet Singh alias Kukki were nominated as accused in the case.