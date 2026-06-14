Legal snag in Mohali Aerotropolis project: High Court halts final compensation awards

A large piece of land in a village near Mohali, which was once used for agriculture, has now been acquired by the Punjab government for the Aerotropolis project. (Express Photo)

In a setback to the Punjab government’s ambitious infrastructure plans, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the land acquisition process for the Mohali Aerotropolis (Aero City Expansion) project under judicial scrutiny and restrained the authorities from passing final compensation awards against a group of affected landowners.

Hearing a petition filed by Jarnail Singh and others, a Division Bench of Justice Sandeep Moudgil and Justice Rohit Kapoor issued notice of motion to the Punjab government and extended to the petitioners the benefit of an earlier interim order staying the passing of the award in a connected matter.

The petitioners have challenged acquisition notifications dated December 9, 2025, and March 24, 2026, issued under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.