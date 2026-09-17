Modular kitchen dealer ‘fails’ to fix defects: Kerala man wins Rs 1.98 lakh payout

The commission noting that there was no evidence from the dealer to rebut the customer’s claims. (AI-generated image)

A Kerala consumer commission directed a modular kitchen dealer to pay Rs 1.98 lakh to a customer after finding that the dealer allegedly failed to fix defects in the kitchen despite offering a 10-year warranty. The customer claimed to have paid Rs 1.85 lakh for the modular kitchen and granite work in 2021 and, within 2 years, found problems with the shutters, shelves, plate basket and cabinet.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G of the Kasaragod District Consumer Commission were hearing a complaint filed by a man who had approached the kitchen dealer while renovating his house.

“In the absence of rebuttal evidence, there is a serious deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite parties (company), which caused financial loss and mental stress to the complainant. The opposite party is bound to redress the grievance of the complainant. The complainant is entitled to get a refund of the paid amount with interest cost, and compensation,” the August 31 order read.