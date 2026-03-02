‘Mocking daiva tradition’ case: Karnataka HC extends relief granted to actor Ranveer Singh, directs police not to take any coercive action

The Karnataka High Court Monday extended till March 9 its order directing the police not to take any coercive action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Singh approached the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by ‘mocking’ a sacred daiva tradition at a public event held in Goa last year.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the state government has not filed its objections to the petition, and only the complainant had filed his objections.