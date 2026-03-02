‘Mocking daiva tradition’ case: Karnataka HC extends relief granted to actor Ranveer Singh, directs police not to take any coercive action

The Karnataka High Court Monday extended till March 9 its order directing the police not to take any coercive action against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Singh approached the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him by an advocate for allegedly hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments by ‘mocking’ a sacred daiva tradition at a public event held in Goa last year.
Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the state government has not filed its objections to the petition, and only the complainant had filed his objections.
Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh informed the court that the objections were ready and sought time to file them with the registry. Poovayya then requested the court to go through the objections to be filed by the state and permit him to file a rejoinder.
Justice M Nagaprasanna acceded to the request made by Poovayya and said in the order, “ASPP directed to file objections within two days, list the matter next on next Monday. Order dated February 24, to continue till the next date of hearing.”
At IFFI Goa last year, Singh was seen addressing Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty on the stage and lauding his performance in the latter’s 2024 action thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. Despite Shetty’s reluctance, Singh went on to mimic his performance from the film, “crudely imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli/Guliga Daiva,” as per the complaint.
Advocate Prashanth Methal had filed a private complaint before the First Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court last December, alleging that Singh hurt his religious sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition at a public event. As per the court’s direction, the complaint was directed to the High Grounds police, who registered an FIR against the actor. Following this, Singh approached the high court seeking to quash the FIR.