Mobile phone bursts inside man’s pocket, consumer commission grants Rs 41,139

The complainant said that the phone burst while inside his pocket, injuring his thumb.(Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Uttar Pradesh recently directed a mobile phone manufacturer and a local electronics retailer to either replace a mobile phone or refund its cost after the phone allegedly burst inside a man’s pocket in 2023, causing injury.

President Hasnain Qureshi and member Purnima Singh Rajpoot also directed the opposite parties to pay compensation of Rs 36,139 and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses.

“As there is no rebuttal of the pleadings of the complainant and therefore it is held that the mobile set was defective and there was deficiency in service,” the order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Phone burst

According to the complainant, he purchased the mobile phone for Rs 29,500 in 2020. He alleged that the phone started heating up. After he complained, he was allegedly told that such heating sometimes occurred. After he complained, he was allegedly told that such heating sometimes happens.