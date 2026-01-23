‘Miya biwi raazi, nahi maan raha qazi’: Why Rajasthan High Court dissolved this Muslim couple’s marriage

The Rajasthan High Court allowed the appeal filed by a woman and passed the decree declaring the marriage as dissolved.

Rajasthan High Court issued directions to family courts.Rajasthan High Court issued directions to family courts after it was pointed out that it was routinely rejecting plea for Muslim marriage dissolution. (Image generated using AI)

Invoking the old adage, ‘Miya Biwi Raazi, Nahi Maan Rahaa Qazi’ (husband and wife are willing, but judge is not agreeing), the Rajasthan High Court recently set aside a family court’s order refusing dissolution of a Muslim marriage despite both spouses consenting to divorce, observing that Mubarat, a form of mutual divorce recognised under Muslim personal law, is a valid mode of dissolution of marriage.

A bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit while allowing the appeal filed by the woman, passed the decree declaring the marriage as dissolved.

After it was pointed out that similar petitions wherein dissolution of marriage is sought by invoking Muslim law were routinely rejected by Family Courts in Rajasthan, the court issued the following guidelines for the family courts –

1) If it is pleaded in the petition that marriage between the parties has already been dissolved under Muslim Law through extra-judicial divorce, the Family Court shall seek the personal presence of the parties to record their statements to the same effect and satisfy itself that it is without any coercion or duress and on their own volition;

2) If it is pleaded that divorce has been reduced in writing by way of an agreement, whatever be its nature, i.e., Mubaraat Nama or Talaq Nama or Khula Nama, same shall be required to be produced before the Court so as to satisfy it qua the veracity thereof.

3) Upon being satisfied, the court shall exercise its jurisdiction under Section 7 (jurisdiction) of the Family Courts Act, 1984 to pass appropriate order/decree, applying its mind independently as per its judicial outlook, qua the status of the marriage between parties.

Background

  • The marriage of the couple was solemnised in accordance with Muslim Sharia.
  • After the marriage, serious disputes arose between the parties due to persistent differences in temperament and ideology, resulting in strained relations.
  • During the subsistence of the marriage, the husband pronounced talaq upon the wife in accordance with Muslim law.
  • Subsequently, both the parties admitted that they executed a written divorce agreement by mutual consent.
  • The wife sought a decree of divorce before the family court.
  • The family court dismissed her application for dissolution of marriage. Feeling aggrieved, she approached the high court.
Findings

  • The wife and the husband both categorically pleaded and unambiguously stated before the Court that during the subsistence of the marriage, the husband pronounced talaq upon the wife in accordance with Muslim law.
  • The wife accepted the said pronouncements. Consequently, the marital relationship between the parties stood dissolved. This being the ultimate fact situation, the Family Court erred in holding that the wife had failed to prove that the husband had duly divorced her.
  • Under Muslim law, the conditions for a valid khula or mubaarat divorce primarily involve mutual consent, free will, and the existence of a clear agreement or declaration, with the process often requiring the involvement of a Qazi or a court to endorse and declare the divorce.
  • Both forms are recognised modes of dissolution, but they differ in initiation and procedural requirements.
  • Such a divorce is valid provided the parties act voluntarily, and the court’s role is to verify the validity of the agreement or declaration, often through a summary process, without detailed enquiry.
  • The wife is entitled to a decree of declaration that her marriage stands dissolved on the basis/ground of dissolution of their marriage by way of ‘mubarat’ recognised under the Muslim Personal law.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism.

 

