‘Miya biwi raazi, nahi maan raha qazi’: Why Rajasthan High Court dissolved this Muslim couple’s marriage

Rajasthan High Court issued directions to family courts after it was pointed out that it was routinely rejecting plea for Muslim marriage dissolution. (Image generated using AI)

Invoking the old adage, ‘Miya Biwi Raazi, Nahi Maan Rahaa Qazi’ (husband and wife are willing, but judge is not agreeing), the Rajasthan High Court recently set aside a family court’s order refusing dissolution of a Muslim marriage despite both spouses consenting to divorce, observing that Mubarat, a form of mutual divorce recognised under Muslim personal law, is a valid mode of dissolution of marriage.

A bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit while allowing the appeal filed by the woman, passed the decree declaring the marriage as dissolved.

After it was pointed out that similar petitions wherein dissolution of marriage is sought by invoking Muslim law were routinely rejected by Family Courts in Rajasthan, the court issued the following guidelines for the family courts –