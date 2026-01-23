‘Miya biwi raazi, nahi maan raha qazi’: Why Rajasthan High Court dissolved this Muslim couple’s marriage
The Rajasthan High Court allowed the appeal filed by a woman and passed the decree declaring the marriage as dissolved.
Written by Ashish Shaji
New Delhi | January 23, 2026 11:42 AM IST
4 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Rajasthan High Court issued directions to family courts after it was pointed out that it was routinely rejecting plea for Muslim marriage dissolution. (Image generated using AI)
Invoking the old adage, ‘Miya Biwi Raazi, Nahi Maan Rahaa Qazi’ (husband and wife are willing, but judge is not agreeing), the Rajasthan High Court recently set aside a family court’s order refusing dissolution of a Muslim marriage despite both spouses consenting to divorce, observing that Mubarat, a form of mutual divorce recognised under Muslim personal law, is a valid mode of dissolution of marriage.
A bench of Justices Arun Monga and Yogendra Kumar Purohit while allowing the appeal filed by the woman, passed the decree declaring the marriage as dissolved.
The bench passed a decree declaring dissolution of marriage.
After it was pointed out that similar petitions wherein dissolution of marriage is sought by invoking Muslim law were routinely rejected by Family Courts in Rajasthan, the court issued the following guidelines for the family courts –
1) If it is pleaded in the petition that marriage between the parties has already been dissolved under Muslim Law through extra-judicial divorce, the Family Court shall seek the personal presence of the parties to record their statements to the same effect and satisfy itself that it is without any coercion or duress and on their own volition;
2) If it is pleaded that divorce has been reduced in writing by way of an agreement, whatever be its nature, i.e., Mubaraat Nama or Talaq Nama or Khula Nama, same shall be required to be produced before the Court so as to satisfy it qua the veracity thereof.
3) Upon being satisfied, the court shall exercise its jurisdiction under Section 7 (jurisdiction) of the Family Courts Act, 1984 to pass appropriate order/decree, applying its mind independently as per its judicial outlook, qua the status of the marriage between parties.
Background
The marriage of the couple was solemnised in accordance with Muslim Sharia.
After the marriage, serious disputes arose between the parties due to persistent differences in temperament and ideology, resulting in strained relations.
During the subsistence of the marriage, the husband pronounced talaq upon the wife in accordance with Muslim law.
Subsequently, both the parties admitted that they executed a written divorce agreement by mutual consent.
The wife sought a decree of divorce before the family court.
The family court dismissed her application for dissolution of marriage. Feeling aggrieved, she approached the high court.
The wife and the husband both categorically pleaded and unambiguously stated before the Court that during the subsistence of the marriage, the husband pronounced talaq upon the wife in accordance with Muslim law.
The wife accepted the said pronouncements. Consequently, the marital relationship between the parties stood dissolved. This being the ultimate fact situation, the Family Court erred in holding that the wife had failed to prove that the husband had duly divorced her.
Under Muslim law, the conditions for a valid khula or mubaarat divorce primarily involve mutual consent, free will, and the existence of a clear agreement or declaration, with the process often requiring the involvement of a Qazi or a court to endorse and declare the divorce.
Both forms are recognised modes of dissolution, but they differ in initiation and procedural requirements.
Such a divorce is valid provided the parties act voluntarily, and the court’s role is to verify the validity of the agreement or declaration, often through a summary process, without detailed enquiry.
The wife is entitled to a decree of declaration that her marriage stands dissolved on the basis/ground of dissolution of their marriage by way of ‘mubarat’ recognised under the Muslim Personal law.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
Expertise
Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents.
Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes:
Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts.
Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity.
Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes:
Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law.
Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates.
Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More