‘Documents do not support allegations’: Bombay HC grants bail to key accused in Mithi desilting scam

The Bombay HC noted that the only allegation against Kadam was the company represented by him facilitated contractors in availing BMC contracts and received money without procuring two desilting machines. (Express file photo)
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Ketan Arun Kadam, the key accused in the alleged Mithi river desilting work scam, involving over Rs 65 crore of wrongful loss to civic body.
The HC “prima facie found substance in his contention that documents on record do not support allegations” against him. The sessions court had earlier rejected his bail pleas thrice.
Kadam, former CEO of Virgo Specialities Pvt Ltd, was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in May, 2025. The EOW alleged he created two firms and faked documents claiming machine hires for river desilting.
It further claimed Rs 2.41 crore from Virgo was routed to Kadam’s personal account as his salary.
The prosecution alleged that Mumbai Police’s preliminary probe revealed contractors submitting fake Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and dumping ground- related documents to the storm water drain department. Certain properties were falsely shown as dumping sites, MoUs were forged and executed without consent, and no silt was dumped there.
According to prosecution, Kadam’s company, in collusion with contractors, allegedly duped BMC of crores by entering MoUs for two machines, which were not procured and amounts were siphoned.
Senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, seeking Kadam’s bail, said Virgo Specialities’ owner, who allegedly entered bogus MoUs, was already granted bail by sessions court. Pasbola argued Kadam’s liability was at most for his company’s expenditure on 2020 project study committee. He said no desilting contract was allotted to Kadam, therefore related allegations cannot apply to him.
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Justice R M Joshi on April 22, prima facie accepting Pasbola’s submissions, observed the material “indicates that Kadam or companies represented by him were not allotted with the contract of desilting work and they were not responsible for actual work under contract.”
The HC noted that the only allegation against Kadam was the company represented by him facilitated contractors in availing BMC contracts and received money without procuring two desilting machines.
BMC authorities allotted contracts to such entities without machines, the HC stated.
“Thus, it is clear that Corporation permitted the contractors engage services of others for the purpose of providing of such machines to execute the work in such circumstances, it cannot be said on the face of it, that any illegality has been committed by the applicant and his company for providing such machines to the contractor,” the HC observed.
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On not providing machines, HC prima facie noted that “the record indicates that there is documentary evidence on record showing procurement of these two machines and the same being allotted to the contractors by carrying out desilting.”
The HC found documents showed BMC higher authorities certified the work and inspected it on-site, therefore there was no prima facie merit to support allegations against Kadam.
Noting Kadam’s no criminal history, HC said he cannot face pre-trial custody after chargesheet and granted bail on a condition to attend trial court dates unless exempted.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More