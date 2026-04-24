‘Documents do not support allegations’: Bombay HC grants bail to key accused in Mithi desilting scam

The Bombay HC noted that the only allegation against Kadam was the company represented by him facilitated contractors in availing BMC contracts and received money without procuring two desilting machines. (Express file photo)

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Ketan Arun Kadam, the key accused in the alleged Mithi river desilting work scam, involving over Rs 65 crore of wrongful loss to civic body.

The HC “prima facie found substance in his contention that documents on record do not support allegations” against him. The sessions court had earlier rejected his bail pleas thrice.

Kadam, former CEO of Virgo Specialities Pvt Ltd, was arrested by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in May, 2025. The EOW alleged he created two firms and faked documents claiming machine hires for river desilting.

It further claimed Rs 2.41 crore from Virgo was routed to Kadam’s personal account as his salary.