‘Misused dominating position’: Kerala High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against teacher despite settlement

The Kerala High Court said that despite the settlement between the survivor's mother and accused, quashing the proceedings against him will give a wrong message to society.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 01:17 PM IST
Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of POCSO accused to quash criminal proceedings against him.
The Kerala High Court has dismissed a teacher’s plea seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor student, and said that the “misuse” of a dominating position of an educator cannot be overlooked.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar was dealing with a plea of a teacher who sought to quash all criminal proceedings against him under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of BNS.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar said that the accused had misused his dominating position to abuse innocent girls.

“It is prima facie revealed that the petitioner herein misused his dominating position as a teacher and abused innocent girls under his control,” the order reads on January 29.

Highlighting the nature of the work, the court added that a teacher is expected to be a role model to others and expected to inculcate good values in their students under their control.

The order noted that the parents send their wards to such institutions, believing that the teacher will take care of the ward like his/her own children.

Also Read | Beyond Juvenile Justice Act: Why Kerala High Court just made it harder for POCSO accused to escape on victim age factor

Findings

  • The dispute between the petitioner and the survivor was indeed settled, and the mother of the survivor filed an affidavit stating that the dispute had been settled and also that she has no objection to quashing the proceedings against the petitioner.
  • However, it is to be noted that the survivor is still a minor.
  • At least three more similar cases are pending against the petitioner, who is a teacher by profession.
  • In that case, the court is not inclined to quash the proceedings against the petitioner, as it will give a wrong message to society.
Also Read | Here’s why Kerala High Court upheld acquittal of rape accused father

Background

  • The petitioner, a teacher, had filed the petition seeking for suashing all further proceedings against him in the case under Sections 75(1)(i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of BNS and Sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 7 (sexual assault), 10 (unishment for aggravated sexual assault), 9(c) (whoever being a public servant commits sexual assault on a child), 9(f) (whoever being on the management or staff of an educational institution or religious institution, commits sexual assault on a child in that institution), 9(m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years), 9(p) (whoever, being in a position of trust or authority of a child, commits sexual assault on the child in an institution or home of the child or anywhere else) of POCSO Act, 2012.
  • According to the FIR, the teacher sexually abused a minor student in the school.
  • The petitioner argued that the entire dispute between the parties was settled and therefore, he prayed for quashing all further proceedings against the petitioner.
  • The prosecution strongly opposed the petition mainly on the ground that several cases of a similar nature are pending against the petitioner.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai


Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
