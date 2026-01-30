‘Misused dominating position’: Kerala High Court refuses to quash POCSO case against teacher despite settlement

Kerala High Court was hearing a plea of POCSO accused to quash criminal proceedings against him. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a teacher’s plea seeking to quash criminal proceedings against him for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor student, and said that the “misuse” of a dominating position of an educator cannot be overlooked.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar was dealing with a plea of a teacher who sought to quash all criminal proceedings against him under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of BNS.

Justice C Pratheep Kumar said that the accused had misused his dominating position to abuse innocent girls. (Image enchanced using AI) Justice C Pratheep Kumar said that the accusedmisused his dominating position

“It is prima facie revealed that the petitioner herein misused his dominating position as a teacher and abused innocent girls under his control,” the order reads on January 29.

Highlighting the nature of the work, the court added that a teacher is expected to be a role model to others and expected to inculcate good values in their students under their control.