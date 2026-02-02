‘Mission mode must’: NGT slams India’s ‘nagging’ waste crisis, demands total overhaul

People must be involved in the problem of waste management by appropriate awareness and strategies to encourage public participation and contribution, said the NGT. (Image generated using AI)

NGT news: Stressing that unresolved waste management issue in India has become a “nagging problem”, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has said that only a fundamental change in administrative mindset and a determined “mission-mode” approach can deliver meaningful results in solid waste and sewage management.

An NGT bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi was hearing the plea of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation challenging an earlier order of the NGT regarding waste management.

Dismissingthe review application delivered a broader diagnosis of why India’s waste management regime remains in crisis despite a robust legal framework, the NGT bench on January 30 said, “There is a need for a paradigm shift in handling the situation. The nagging problem of waste management stares the administration in the face and remains unresolved to the detriment of the environment and public health.”